Fortnite: what role would Dwayne Johnson have in the final event of chapter 2? | Videogames | Epic Games | End | revtli | ANSWERS

With a chapter 2 just to finish, there is a lot of expectation for what will be the “End” event of Fortnite. Part of it is now focused on what can happen with Dwayne johnson, who could have a special participation in the season finale of the videogame from Epic games.

And it is that what the developer of the popular battle royale it is show the outcome of the Cube Queen’s attack. With corruption about to dominate the entire map, the fate of the island and most of its characters is unknown.

But speaking of the North American actor, he has been mentioned by different data miners, all thanks to a publication by ‘The Rock’ himself on his social networks. Promoting an energy drink, it featured elements of a protagonist in the game’s story.

In simple terms, the superstar showed a helmet of the possible leader of the Seven in the ice cream and other implements of the character on his training material. What’s more, in the video description, it mentions The Foundation, so it is presumed that he would give his voice to this hero.

According to him data miner Hypex, Epic Games has asked you to share details of the final event of Chapter 2. What is the reason? A presumable collaboration between several content creators and themselves, to give them details of what It will happen in “Fin” this Saturday, December 4 from 4 pm (Peruvian time).

