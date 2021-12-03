Fortnite skins: The Ariana Grande skin comes to Fortnite: How to get it, how much does it cost and what objects will it have?

ANDThis weekend has been a test of endurance for the hearts of the players of Fortnite. First, the crossover between the game and the new Suicide Squad movie directed by James Gunn (and which aims to be the best movie in the DC Universe so far … maybe second only to Joker). And now we finally have a real picture of Ariana Grande’s appearance within Fortnite.

It all started with a leak of information confirmed from France. As reported by the Twitter account @iFireMonkey, in several French cities they have begun to appear posters to announce the Rift Tour event.

The same posters are accompanied by a QR code that, when scanned, They show us a “prototype trailer” of the nature of the event. And among the many surprises that it brings, the greatest is the supposed official appearance of Ariana Grande, which as some media have well described, looks like an image taken from Tekken.

What is known about the new skin of Ariana Grande?

Unlike the fan-art images we’ve seen so far, no “bundle” is presented here (package). We do not know if it will include some kind of pickaxe or backpack or emote. Preliminary images were provided to iFireMonkey by @ LeFlemmard6, before Epic Games confirmed the information hours later and gave us the official image.

Who is the King of the Storm?

In case the ariana grande confirmation it wasn’t enough, many of the island’s most veteran players acknowledged in the trailer the imposing image of the King of the Storm, one of the largest monsters to ever set foot on the island and who appeared during a live event on the Ninth Season of the First Chapter of Fortnite.

The IIFNG He compared the images of the King of the Storm from the trailer with images from some trailer of the ninth season and … nothing. There is no parallel. That is, the image of the King of the Storm is not replicated, so it could be an unreleased image, which would mean it could be part of the Rift Tour.

How to get the Ariana Grande skin?

Epic Games has not yet revealed adequate information on how to acquire Ariana Grande or the price it will have if it hits the store, which is most likely since it has happened with other Fortnite music idols, such as Marshmellow and Travis ( oh Travis, when are you coming back?). If there will be an event to get the skin for free, we do not know yet, but as soon as there is news, we will reveal it.

Furthermore, it was revealed a kind of “gameplay” of the Rift Tour, which could have something to do with getting the longed-for interpreter. At the end of this week we will finally get to know the Rift Tour and we will have more answers than today. For now we can be happy: our prayers were answered.