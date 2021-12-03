Fortnite Chapter 3 trailer has been leaked

Next December 4 will finally come to an end Fortnite Chapter 2. While we are still a couple of days away from this event managing to shock a gigantic fan base, it seems that a leak has come to ruin the surprise. That’s how it is, the long-awaited trailer of Fortnite Chapter 3 was shared ahead of time on TikTok.

During the last hours, fans found a trailer for Fortnite Chapter 3, which seems to be real, where we can see some characters on the cliff of a mountain. Unexpectedly, The entire game map is sucked in and transported to a watery world. Here we can also appreciate Jonesy, one of the most important characters in the history of battle royale.

– CHAPTER 3 SPOILER WARNING – Alright, for anyone who hasn’t seen it yet but wants to, here’s the ad that was found on TikTok. I wasn’t going to post it, but considering it’s already everywhere on the internet, there’s no reason to hide it anymore (Found by @ cooper17571967) pic.twitter.com/pa8Hu20R2L – Shiina 🎄 (@ShiinaBR) December 2, 2021

With The End event just a couple of days away, fans won’t have to wait long to find out what the new game map will look like. Along with this, people are hoping that The Foundation, a mysterious character, who could very well be played by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, will finally appear in the game.

Recall that in the final event of Fortnite Chapter 1, the game servers were suspended for a couple of days, something that had never been done. Nevertheless, It seems like Epic Games has no intention of doing this one more time, so the third chapter of the battle royale could begin immediately.

The closure of Fortnite Chapter 1 it was a unique event. One of the most interesting moments in recent years, and something that will probably never be repeated. Sadly, it seems that this will not be the case with chapter two, which appears to be being treated as if one more season is coming to an end, which is unfortunate.

Via: Shiina