Former Chivas player asks for support for the signing of Sebastian Córdova

Jonny Magallon, former player of thes Chivas de Guadalajara asked for support for Sebastian Cordova in his imminent arrival to the set rojiblanco in an exchange for Uriel Antuna, Regardless of whether it is a forerunner of the staunch rival, since it considers that footballers are professionals who are not there to miss important opportunities such as integration to the most important team in Mexican soccer.

+ Chivas stove football heading to the 2022 Clausura of the MX League

The former defender of Rebaño Sagrado gave his arguments with the intention of thinking twice before judging Córdova, who would arrive of the azulcrema team that has always been the most hated rival of the Guadalajara, however, he clarified that nowadays this type of transfers are more common than previously imagined.

“If it were to weigh, the least we should do is reproach the player because he is going to wear your team’s shirt and surely he is going to deliver 100%. A player like Córdova is indispensable in any scheme. We are professionals, we are talking that in previous times nor think that this could happen. The market between the two teams opened some years. In the end what one is excited about is playing in the First Division, if you get a better job offer, the doors must be open ”, Magallón explained in an interview for the Historia Chivas YouTube channel.

The former Mexican team also questioned part of the proposals that the coach used in several games Marcelo Michel Leaño without a center forward, which is why he welcomes the incorporation of an offensive midfielder who can play on the wing or in the center, behind the attackers.

“Chivas had to consolidate someone on the left side, I liked Vega, Chicote, Canelo Angulo, but Córdova I could find that position on the left side and the Rabbit on the right or Alexis. Due to conditions, it would be good for Guadalajara, but I wouldn’t ask for anything from those who are here either, Guadalajara is where they have the most players, in midfield ”, Magallón added.