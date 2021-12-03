For Jürgen Klinsmann the pothole suffered by Martino’s Tri is “normal”

The German assures that he likes Martino’s personality and that Mexico will have no problems getting to Qatar

Jurgen Klinsmann, former technical director of USA, considered that the bad results that the Selection of Mexico in the World Cup process for Qatar 2022 they can be considered as “normal”.

In a conversation with the Mexican media, the German helmsman stressed that beyond the third position occupied by El Tri in the Concacaf octagonal, “I don’t think they have many problems to qualify.”

Klinsmann believes that El Tri will have no problems reaching Qatar. EFE / EPA / CLEMENS BILAN CONDITIONS

“These are some normal moments in the campaign for the cup. Some negative results, but it is normal for the World Cup. Mexico will qualify for the World Cup”Insisted the historic former German footballer.

The Walt Disney Company’s new general entertainment and sports streaming service for adults is launched with a preferential cost of its annual subscription; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

In the same vein, Klinsmann assured that Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino will remain at El Tri and pointed out that he likes the personality of the Argentine coach.

“The process is fine, I like the ‘Tata’, I like his personality and we will see him in Qatar,” he said.

Klinsmann He highlighted the joy that the US team lives with the new generation of young people who are active in Europe and which maintains a positive streak over the Mexican team.

“I saw the young people extremely happy. They are getting more and more competitive. The situation with the United States is that they grow and have grown in recent yearss. For 20-25 years the league has grown. Soccer in the country has grown, the level that has grown at a professional level is exciting, ”he said.