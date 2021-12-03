Floyd Mayweather suggests Canelo Álvarez resorts to doping

Editorial Mediotiempo

One more time Floyd Mayweather got his claws out again against Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez, but this time it seems that it went further. And it is that the American expugilist was not measured and suggested that the Mexican boxer resorts to doping to perform above the ring.

“They always talk about Canelo this or Canelo the other, but they do not talk about steroids, steroids and steroids”, He threw in the first instance Money, who fueled even more against the Mexican by questioning that he was ‘clean’ that time they met in 2013.

“He may not have been clean in many fights, I don’t know if he was clean or not when he fought me“Added the American, who that time he gave his first and only defeat to Guadalajara Until now.

This is how Mayweather beat Canelo

The onslaught of Floyd mayweather against him Canelo Alvarez did not stop there, because recalled some statements from the Mexican that he gave a few months ago, where He said that if the fight against Money had occurred today the American would not have had a chance to win, as happened at that time when he was not so experienced.

“Is the same fighter. People say that Canelo in his first fight would have been a great fighter, but I fought him in his prime and he’s still the same. When I beat him I was almost 40 years old. Canelo was like a walk in the park, it was a very easy fight, “he explained. Money.

Clenbuterol problems

In 2018, the Canelo Álvarez tested positive for clenbuterol, substance that is prohibited in sport, situation that It has allowed several to doubt his reputation in that sense, beyond the fact that at the time it was explained that the positive that the tapatío gave was due to eating ‘contaminated’ meat in our country.