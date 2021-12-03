Floyd Mayweather accused Canelo Álvarez of fleeing David Benavidez

Floyd Mayweather affirmed that Canelo is avoiding a fight against David Benavidez (Photo: @ benavidez300 / IG – EFE)

The criteria among the expert voices of boxing to consider as successful the career of the boxers are very ambiguous and changing. Saul Canelo Álvarez has forged his history winning a lot of titles in recent months and will seek to do so in cruiserweight by 2022. Nevertheless, Floyd mayweather considers that it is not a demanding enough challenge despite the fact that there is a degree involved and that it is a pretext to evade a fight against David Benavidez at 168 lbs.

On the eve of his promoted boxer, Gervonta Davis, facing the Mexican Isaac Pitbull Cross, Money provided a press conference to publicize the details before the fight. However, he did not waste the space to give his opinion on the direction and new challenges that are appearing in Saúl’s career. Canelo Alvarez. In that sense, he criticized his 2022 fight against the 200-pound WBC champion.

“Canelo he’s a great fighter, but personally I think he’s avoiding Benavidez. It is what I think. I am free to say whatever. He will gain weight against a boy who has gone boxing at the Mayweather Boxing Gym and we haven’t seen the best of him. Benavidez could beat the same guy at 168 pounds, so (Canelo) is really doing nothing, as I said, “he told the media.

David Benavidez has expressed his desire to face Canelo, although he has received a negative response (Photo: Instagram @ benavidez300)

According to Mayweather’s statements, Ilunga Makabu is an irregular boxer despite having a record of 28 wins, 25 of them by knockout, and two losses. Similarly, after winning the World Boxing Council (WBC) title in 2020, he made a successful defense. Although the Congolese boxer is the current monarch, he is also there is a possibility that Canelo in front of Thabiso Mchunu.

Originally from South Africa, Mchunu claimed his right to challenge Makabu for the scepter endorsed by the body chaired by Mauricio Sulaimán. With 1.84 meters tall and a record of 23 wins against 5 losses, will seek to snatch his championship and be the main candidate to face Canelo Alvarez. Despite this, Mayweather remained firm in his opinion about the challenge that Benavidez can pose in the Mexican’s career.

Another of the characters who considered that the Mexican American would be an ideal and necessary challenge for Álvarez was Julio Cesar Chavez. The Grand Mexican Champion I affirm that “The one who could complicate the whole night is Benavidez, because he is a boy who is not afraid, who is looking for the opportunity and has many qualities ”.

Canelo will face the winner of the fight between Thabiso Mchunu and Ilunga Makabu at 200 pounds (Photo: Instagram @ ilungamakabu.official // @canelo // Twitter @ Power987Sport)

Despite the opinion, the Canelo Team has been firm in its objective of conquer the fifth category in the career of Saúl Álvarez. However, the decision has been harshly criticized by David Benavidez’s father, who affirmed that the corner of Guadalajara has been characterized by decline any number of bouts with offered boxers to fight them.

“That is what is known to do (the Canelo Team) in history, by avoiding good fighters. They all know what happened, I don’t think they are going to respect the people and I don’t think (Canelo) is the people’s champion, “he attacked Álvarez in an interview for the media. AKHi TV.

According to the ranking made by ESPN, David Benavidez is in the second place of the best exponents of 168 pounds, just below Canelo Alvarez. With an undefeated record of 25 fights, at 24 years old, he is shaping up to fight for the WBC championship that the Mexican will leave vacant when he ascends to cruiserweight, although his consolidation will come when he fulfills his desire to face the best pound for pound in the world. .

KEEP READING:

The “fight” that Canelo Álvarez unleashed between the governor of Jalisco and the councilor of Puerto Vallarta

Canelo Angulo gave details of his express kidnapping: “The worst thing that happened to me”

Why US coach Jürgen Klinsmann backed Tata Martino despite defeats with El Tri