Five news stories from today that nobody has told you

Lawrence Weiner, Godfather of Concept Art, Dies at 79

Lisson Gallery and i8 Gallery, representatives of Lawrence Weiner, reported that the well-known godfather of conceptual art died Thursday at age 79. Although a cause of death was not specified, in 2020 Lawrence announced in an interview that he was battling some form of cancer (he did not specify) and that he was undergoing treatment.

Weiner in 2017, at the inauguration of “Forever & a Day” (CDMX Government, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons / clipping, improved tone and resolution of the original).

Weiner left an indelible mark on the art world with his sculptural installations composed from a koan-like text. In addition, he will be remembered for his experiments with language and the ways of giving connotation to the words of his art, which was aimed at all types of public, and for that reason it was well loved.

Lawrece Weiner achieved fame in the art world for strange and particular pieces that were requested by different people, but later everyone knew that he was a great figure of conceptual art, and he will be remembered forever.

In Cyprus they have found gold jewelry created during the time of the reign of Nefertiti

Archaeologists from the University of Gothenburg, Sweden, announced the discovery of wonderful gold jewels inside two Bronze Age tombs that remained hidden for 3,000 years in Cyprus. The jewels were created during the time of Nefertiti’s reign.

According to the report, a solid gold pendant in the shape of a lotus flower inlaid with precious stones and other luxurious jewelery was discovered alongside the remains of 155 people and a hoard of 500 objects between the two graves. However, a more striking find was a cylinder seal that had a description which was deciphered

They assured that the text consists of three lines and “mentions three names: one is Amurru, a god worshiped in Mesopotamia (present-day Iraq).” On the other hand, they confirmed that most of the objects are from the time of Nefertiti “and her husband Akhenaten, around 1350 BC”.

“Minamata”, the film starring Johnny Depp already has a release date

The film Minamata, starring Johnny Depp and directed by Andrew Levitas, has a US release date for December 15 after being hosted by Lady Bacardi Entertainment (ILBE) and Samuel Goldwyn Films.

Depp and Levitas’ project, which at the 2020 Berlin Film Festival tells the true story of the celebrated war photographer W. Eugene Smith, who traveled to Japan in 1970 to obtain photographic records of the crimes of “a giant corporation.” against the small neighboring towns and swept away everything in their path.

However, there is controversy surrounding its premiere, as Levitas has issued statements criticizing MGM stating that the studios tried to arbitrarily postpone the film due to the Depp-Heard case. Despite the accusations against the actor, the film went ahead with him leading the project.

Meta launches a tool that prevents the spread of revenge porn

Recently Meta has launched a new tool called StopNCII.org to prevent revenge pornography or revenge porn spread on Facebook and Instagram. However, the way to counteract the evil is for people to submit the reported material to the site to create a database that operates with the hashing algorithm.

StopNCII stands for “Stop Non-Consensual Intimate Images” and was created with 50 global partners, so submitting such sensitive and intimate content is a concern for affected users. However, Meta assured that no one else “will have access or store copies of the original images.”

He also stressed that “only the person who submits a case to StopNCII.org has access to their images and videos” and “all the calculations necessary to calculate the hash of an image occur in the browser,” that is, images “never they leave the person’s device ”. In short, only the encrypted code generated by the material is shared and not the content itself.

A study has revealed what is the actual percentage of NFT trading

Researchers from the City University of London, together with colleagues from other universities, carried out a study that sought to shed light on the functioning of the NFT (Non-Fungible Token) market, sales and rewards.

On this emerging, latent and lucrative market, the paper revealed that top buyers account for the majority of sales and very few artists earn more than EUR 0.89 (USD 15) in individual NFTs. To come up with the results, the team analyzed 6.1 million buy, sell and transfer transactions of 4.1 million NFT covering 2017 and early 2021.

In this sense, they established that 0.89 euros was the average sale price of 75% of the NFTs, and that only 1% reached prices above 1,300 euros. Furthermore, they indicated that only 10% of merchants account for 85% of all transactions.