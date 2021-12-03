First scene of ‘Red Notice’ was very difficult, required a lot of effort: Dwayne Johnson | BLU mornings 10:30

Some of the lovers of the seventh art do not stop paying tributes to ‘Red Notice’, translated to ‘Red Alert’ in Spanish.

The film, as reported by Netflix , ranks first in the top 10 movies most views on that platform with a total of 328 million hours.

The film stars Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johson, better known as ‘The Rock’, who spoke with BLU Radio on this issue.

The title that today has ‘Red Alert’, previously had it ‘Bird Box’, starring Sandra Bullock in 2018, which had achieved more than 282 million hours of playback.

This means that 50% of subscribers Netflix on the planet, have seen the movie.

As explained by ‘La Roca’ on BLU Radio, the first scene fIt was very important to the success of the film.

“The 10 minutes of the first scene took a long time, it took a lot of effort, there was a very big team because it had many moments of action “, precise.

Listen to the full interview on Mañanas BLU, when Colombia Is On Air, here:

Follow and listen to the podcast ‘No taboo: relationships, sexuality and sex’:

Stealthing, the dangerous sexist practice considered a sexual assault