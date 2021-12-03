Fernando Gorriarán’s nod from Santos Laguna to Club América

The Eagles of America, as it usually happens, they are one of the teams that is having the most prominence in the Stove Soccer, in this case, prior to Liga MX 2022 Clausura Tournament. To the well-known stories of the exchange of Sebastián Córdova and Uriel Antuna and the conversations by Diego Valdes, among others, now one more adheres to it: rumors of negotiations by Fernando Gorriarán.

+ ALL MOVEMENTS HEADING TO THE CLOSING +

According to a report by journalist Jon Barbon on Twitter, the Uruguayan flyer of Santos Laguna would be being tempted by two clubs of the first division of the Mexico soccer. One are the Rayados of Monterrey and, the other, the set cream blue, the latter being, by which it could be interpreted that the footballer would have a greater preference.

Where does this elucubration come from? That his own Fernando Gorriarán, what a typical wink of the Stove Soccer, He liked the publication of the aforementioned communicator, running as well as, at least, a concrete alternative to reinforce the bottom line of the team that he will continue to lead Santiago Solari.

In this way, the Uruguayan player joins the already long list of possible incorporations of the Eagles of America for him Liga MX 2022 Clausura Tournament, What Israel Reyes, Lautaro Gianneti, Matheus Doria, Diego Valdés, Jonathan Dos Santos, Uriel Antuna, Alexis Vega, Eduardo Aguirre and Raúl Ruidiaz, who closes a list that, because of how the transcended ones come, tends to continue adding elements.

Career of Fernando Gorriarán

Fernando Gorriarán, a 27-year-old Uruguayan footballer, born in Montevideo and who works as a midfielder or winger, started professionally in the River plate of his country in the 2013/2014 season. He was then transferred to Ferencváros in 2017 and in 2019 it arrived at the MX League to play in Santos Laguna.