EXCHANGE RATE: Price of the dollar today, Friday, December 3, 2021 in Mexico

Today, Friday, December 3, the dollar price on Mexico It stands at 20,878 pesos. The exchange rate The average dollar in the market is 20.54 pesos for purchase and 20.55 for sale.

In exchange houses located at the Benito Juárez International Airport in Mexico City, the dollar is sold for a maximum of 19.10 pesos and is purchased for a minimum of 17.60 pesos.

Exchange rate in the main banks in Mexico

Citibanamex buy at 20.64 and sell at 21.85

buy at 20.64 and sell at 21.85 HSBC Mexico buy at 20.87 and sell at 21.52

buy at 20.87 and sell at 21.52 BBVA Bancomer buy at 20.86 and sell at 21.58

buy at 20.86 and sell at 21.58 Banorte buy at 20.20 and sell at 21.60

buy at 20.20 and sell at 21.60 Santander buy at 20.37 and sell at 21.93

Yesterday he Bank of Mexico recently announced that it will cut its growth expectation for the following year, going from 6.2 to 5.4%.

According to the document “Quarterly report of Banco de México“When reviewing the numbers from July to September 2021, the autonomous institution argues that the growth prospects of the Mexican economy for 2021 are revised from 6.2% in the previous Report to now go to 5.4%, a percentage difference of 0.8%.

Regarding 2022, they believe that there will be an annual rebound, going from 3.0% to 3.2%. They also highlight that for 2023 a growth of the GDP of 2.7%.

How did the dollar close yesterday, December 3?

Yesterday, Thursday, December 2, the price of the dollar in Mexico starts at 21.30 pesos. The dollar exchange rate in the market is 20.98 pesos for purchase and 21.62 for sale.

