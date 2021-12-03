every time you try to download Chrome it will remind you that your browser uses the same technology

Microsoft has stepped up its campaign to keep users using their integrated browser Edge, instead of just using it to download Chrome.

Now Windows 10 and 11 have started show directions when people use Edge to download the Chrome installation file, with the intention of discouraging users from using a rival browser.

Between the new messages that the browser displays is it so: “Microsoft Edge runs the same technology as Chrome, with the added confidence of Microsoft“, one with a higher degree of humor that says”That browser is so 2008! Do you know what’s new? Microsoft Edge“and another that says” ‘I hate saving money, ‘no one ever said. Microsoft Edge is the best browser for online shopping“.

In this case not about messages or pop-ups Like the rest of notifications found within web pages, they are native browser messages that cannot be replicated on other sites and that they look like Google notifications that invite you to use Chrome (that you do have the option to decline).

Even from Bing, Microsoft wants to convince you that Edge is worth it

In addition to these notices when entering the Chrome download page, if you are using the Bing search engine, two types of ads are also shown when doing searches with the words “Chrome” and “browser”, where the following messages are shown: “You are already browsing with Microsoft Edge” and ” No need to download a new web browser“.





These new notifications from Microsoft come nearly three years after the company began testing ways to warn Windows 10 users that they will not install another browser, like Chrome or Firefox, which although they were never implemented for all users, it seems that some are finally arriving.

Among other recent cases, the company has also been making it difficult to change the default browsers in Windows 11. with the intention of keeping users on Edge And you’re even forcing people to use your alternative through automatic Windows updates.