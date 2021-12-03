Emily Blunt reveals why she turned down Black Widow on ‘Iron Man 2’ – movie news

‘Iron Man 2’ may have been the movie in which Emily Blunt made her MCU debut, however, the actress rejected being Black Widow and for the first time reveals the reason behind the decision, as well as commenting on ‘The Four Fantastic. ‘





There have been many requests over time for Emily Blunt to play a role in a Marvel Studios production. The first story that was able to achieve the above goes back to 2010, within the framework of the filming of Iron Man 2, a film in which Natasha Romanoff, better known as Black Widow, made her first appearance in this universe. Although we know that Scarlett Johansson took the role and boy did she do it fantastic, Blunt was offered to play the superheroine and for the first time the actress has revealed the real reason that led her to decline the offer.

In his recent appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Emily Blunt expressed that she was practically forced to dispense with the role of Black Widow due to her contract she had with the then production company 20th Century Fox. It turns out that to give him a role in The Devil Wears Fashion Blunt had to agree to participate in another film from the studio: Gulliver’s Travels (starring Jack Black) and just when the filming of this film began at Marvel Studios they needed an answer about whether I was interested in being Natasha Romanoff: “They hired me to do Gulliver’s Travels. I didn’t want to do it, “said the protagonist of A Silent Place.

Obviously Kevin Feige (president of Marvel Studios) was not going to wait for Emily to start shooting Iron Man 2, so finally the role of Black Widow came to Scarlett Johansson. Probably if she had not had the other commitment Blunt would accept, since she was fascinated with what was done in Iron Man, although she admits that maybe superhero movies are not for her: “Love it Hombre de Hierro And when I was offered Black Widow I was obsessed with it. I wanted to work with Robert Downey Jr., it would have been amazing, but I don’t know if superhero movies are for me. They are not in my alley. I don’t really like them … “

We’re flooded it’s not just all the movies, it’s also the endless TV shows. I’m not saying that I never wanted to play one, it would just have to be something so cool and then I would be interested.

Emily Blunt in ‘Gulliver’s Travels’.



These days, fans have emphasized that Emily Blunt would be perfect for the role of Sue Storn in Marvel Studios’ adaptation of The Fantastic Four with Jon Watts (Spider-Man: Homecoming) as director, even if her husband John Krasinski sticking with the role of Reed Richards would be ideal, since both characters are also together in the comics. This request reached the ears of the actress and she mentioned the null contact with the studio in this regard: “That is a fan casting. No one has received a phone call. That’s just people saying, ‘Wouldn’t that be great?’

Fan made of Emily Blunt and John Krasinski as members of The Fantastic Four.



So for now the appearance of Emily Blunt in a superhero role does not seem likely, but the good news is that the actress does not rule out the possibility of venturing into this subgenre, although it must be something very special to accept the role.