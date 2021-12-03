Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth, future neighbors of Irun?

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth are good connoisseurs of Basque geography after several trips, especially in Gipuzkoa. The married couple has lived for ten years in Australia, the country of origin of the famous interpreter of Thor in the Marvel film saga. Hemsworth precisely declared in May 2019 in an interview with GQ magazine that “apart from Australia, San Sebastián is probably the next place where I could live.” In addition, he fondly remembered his summer days in Gipuzkoa, noting that what he liked the most was “the kindness of the people, the incredible food and the great love for surfing there is.”

Now the program ‘It’s eight o’clock’, which is broadcast on Telecinco, has reported that Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth are already looking for their future European home within the Urdanibia urbanization, located in Irun, near the golf course and the Jaizubia equestrian club . In this way, the couple and their three children would continue to live in a natural environment, surrounded by forests, as before.

The properties that the couple are looking at range between 800,000 and 1,200,000 euros. According to the program presented by Sonsoles Ónega, the residents of the area have recently seen the couple “hugged” in said urbanization Irundarra looking at 4,000 square meter plots of land.

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth have visited Gipuzkoa on several occasions, both on vacation and for work. Thus, they were present at Zinemaldia 2018, during which the Australian actor presented the movie ‘Bad Times at the El Royale’, which he starred in.

His previous visit was recent, as the Hemsworth-Pataky family spent much of their summer vacation with us. It was in July of that year when they were seen in Donostia, Hondarribia, Zarautz or Irun, among other points of our geography. They took advantage of their days doing all kinds of activities, they even learned to make ice cream with their children in Getaria and they sailed through the waters of La Concha Bay. On that occasion they invited another world star, Matt Damon, with whom they walked. That summer would culminate with the celebration of the wedding of Elsa Pataky’s brother among the txakoli vineyards in Getaria.

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky dancing in Orio, in an image released in the summer of 2018.



They liked the experience so much that they repeated a year later. On that occasion they were seen in various hospitality establishments and even in the Txingudi shopping center, very close to the Urdanibia urbanization where they settled that summer. It gave the little ones in the family time to get to know rural Basque life, exchanging kangaroos for calves and lambs as it could be seen in the social networks of the Madrid actress.