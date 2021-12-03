Eduardo Biscayart leaves Fox Sports after 12 years due to mass dismissal

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 03.12.2021 00:04:10





Follow the staff cuts at Fox Sports. If Wednesday seemed the day of greatest surprises with the announcements of people like Alberto García Aspe and Fernando Quirarte, this Thursday the departure of Eduardo Biscayart, one of the most recognized soccer analysts in the media.

Fully identified with the UEFA Champions League, Don Bisca leaves Fox Sports after 12 years as one of the pillars in the comments and stories of international soccer for the chain, which in 2021 lost the transmission rights of the Orejona, which in Mexico is now seen through HBO Max and TNT Sports.

Where will Biscayart go after leaving Fox?

During years, Eduardo Biscayart was part of the so-called Three Musketeers of the international football stories with Luis Omar Tapia and Diego Balado, both on ESPN and later on Fox Sports.

It was in May 2018 that they separated, since El Pandita and Don Diego signed up with Univision for the merger known as TUDN, while Don Bisca stayed at Fox to analyze the Champions and Europa League.

It is speculated that Biscayart could join TUDN, a chain that broadcasts the Champions League for the United States and in which his two great friends work; another option is TNT Sports along with Marion Reimers and Ricardo Murguía, with whom he broadcast the European tournament on Fox Sports after the departure of Tapia and Balado.

Mass dismissal at Fox Sports

Remember that Fox Sports changed ownership in Mexico, although it did not remain in the hands of The Walt Disney Company as it did in the rest of Latin America. The Federal Economic Competition Commission in our country described as “monopolistic” the possibility of Fox joining Disney, which already owns ESPN, for that reason they were acquired by the Lauman Group, which as new owners seek to make adjustments in the available talent.

To find out who the storytellers, commentators, hosts and ex-footballers are were left out of Fox Sports, we share the list with you in this link.