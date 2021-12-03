“Eagle drone”, create robot with claws that can grab onto trees

Engineers christened the drone SNAG. Photo: Stanford University

Engineers of the Stanford University they created a eagle drone; technology inspired by animal skills.

The institution reported that it was years of study on aerial robots that allowed researchers to build their own robot, and that achievement was published in Science robotics.

They point out that when attached to a quadcopter drone, their “stereotypical nature-inspired aerial grabber,” or SNAG, forms a robot that can fly, catch and transport objects and land on various surfaces.

Showing the potential versatility of this work, the researchers used it to compare different types of bird finger arrangements and to measure microclimates in a forest.

In the researchers’ previous studies of parrots, the second smallest species of parrot, the tiny birds flew back and forth between special surfaces while being recorded by five high-speed cameras.

“What surprised us was that they did the same aerial maneuvers, no matter what surfaces they landed on,” he said. William roderick, main author of the article.

“They allow the feet to manage the variability and complexity of the texture of the surface itself.” This formulaic behavior observed at every bird landing is the reason why the “S” in SNAG stands for “stereotyped.”

Eagle drone structure

Like parrots, SNAG approaches each surface in the same way. But, to take into account the size of the quadcopter, SNAG rests on the legs of a Peregrine falcon.

Instead of bones, it has a 3D-printed structure, which took 20 iterations to perfect, and motors and line replace muscles and tendons.

Each leg has its own motor to move back and forth and another to handle the grip. Inspired by the way tendons route around the ankle in birds, a similar mechanism in the robot’s leg absorbs the energy from the landing impact and passively converts it into gripping force.

The result is that the robot has an especially strong, high-speed clutch that can be activated to close in 20 milliseconds. Once wrapped around a branch, SNAG’s ankles lock and an accelerometer in the right foot reports that the robot has landed and activates a balancing algorithm to stabilize it.

Roderick also confirmed the robot’s ability to catch hand-thrown objects, including a prey doll, a bean bag and a tennis ball.

Overall, SNAG performed so well that next steps in development would likely focus on what happens before landing, such as improving the robot’s situational awareness and flight control.

There are countless possible applications for this robot, including search and rescue and forest fire monitoring; it can also be attached to technologies other than drones. SNAG’s proximity to birds also provides unique insights into avian biology.

“If we could have a robot that could act like a bird, that could unlock completely new ways of studying the environment,” said Roderick.