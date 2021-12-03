EA puts a twist on the future of ‘Battlefield’ after the disaster of ‘Battlefield 2042’

The launch of Battlefield 2042 It has been a total disaster. The disappointment that millions of players have has been magnified because the game promised so much since its introduction. However, the reality is that it came accompanied by an end to technical failures and, above all, inexplicable decisions at the gameplay level that damaged the identity that has always distinguished the franchise. Due to the negative outlook surrounding the title, EA has begun to take action on the matter.

The American publisher took us by surprise by announcing several key moves. First, Oscar gabrielson, who served as general manager of DICE, will leave the study at the end of this year. His place will be taken by Rebecka Coutaz, who previously served as the CEO of Ubisoft Annecy. This decision is not minor, as Gabrielson was one of the few veterans of Battlefield which was kept in the Swedish studio.

But the most important thing in terms of managerial movements is that Vince Zampella, considered the father of Call of duty and Titanfall, will become the head of the franchise Battlefield. That is, it will supervise any project related to the FPS, including the improvements that will be made to Battlefield 2042. Given his previous work history, this appointment makes us think that the saga is in good hands from now on.

In addition, EA will open a studio in Seattle who will be dedicated to working on projects of Battlefield. Among its leaders stands out Marcus lehto, co-creator of Halo and Master Chief designer, which is not just anything. It is worth mentioning that this new creative team will also be involved in “expanding and improving” the experience of 2042.

A “connected universe” is the future of Battlefield

Beyond the administrative changes, which are the most significant in the franchise in a long time, EA also intends to take advantage of Battlefield to create a universe. In other words, they want to follow the current strategy of Call of duty, with multiple experiences that are integrated with each other. Zampella himself explained it to GameSpot:

“We will continue to evolve and grow Battlefield 2042, and along the way we will explore new types of experiences and business models that we can add to that player base to deliver an incredible variety of experiences for them. In this universe, the world is interconnected with shared characters and narrative. It also builds on our community as we harness the power of Portal and user-generated content that puts creativity in the hands of our players. “

Without a doubt, we are before a new starting point for a franchise that he has had more bad moments than good in his latest installments. We will see, on the other hand, if the studies manage to solve the great amount of inconveniences of Battlefield 2042 before losing the majority of his community.