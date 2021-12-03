Dwayne Johnson ‘the Rock’ leaks his collaboration with Fortnite

It has rained enough since Season 6 of Fortnite in this Chapter 2. It was then that we met the fourth member of the seven, the foundation, whose appearance caused a stir by all the rumors that pointed to Dwayne johnson he was behind said paper.

Some even did research to match the voices of actor and character, both in English and in other languages ​​in which The Rock had a regular voice actor. Rumors that became more than an open secret, feeding this story.

But now, and after filtering again that it would be one of the Chapter 3 collaborations with Lady Gaga, Katniss Everdeen or Samus Aran, it is Dwayne Johnson himself who in a post on his social networks has revealed his collaboration with Fortnite. In a promotion for his own energy drink, the actor gloats and drives the community crazy.

Late night grind, POWERED BY @zoaenergy💥⚡️

ZOA delivers healthy energy when you get to that ZERO POINT so you’re always taking the HIGHER GROUND.

Because drinking ZOA, will always give you the strongest FOUNDATION in the UNIVERSE!

Sip your ZO, now LFG !!!! #ifyouknowyouknow 🦾 pic.twitter.com/admN7U9QKt – Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 2, 2021

When we open the fridge, we see the Foundation helmet within it. A first shock and with which it even seems that he wants to laugh with us. Then, seconds later and on the workbench, and this time in the background, we see a new weapon which could well be that of the Foundation as well, totally marrying the style of the skin.

With the closing of Chapter 2 just around the corner, and with an alleged battle between the Foundation and the Queen of the Cube, the cake could be revealed and that under the helmet is, indeed, the genuine Dwayne Johnson. And many are already asking for the release of a new skin without a helmet with the actor’s face.