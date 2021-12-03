Dune leads the list of nominees for the Critic’s Choice Awards
The awards season is beginning with its first steps and the nominees for the Critic ‘s Choice Awards are finally revealed, an important gala at which the members of the Broadcast Film Critics Association in the United States decide. In the extensive list we find several well-known titles and stars, which could also stand out in the other installments throughout the season. Read on for all the details.
Scheduled for January 9, 2022, the Critic ‘s Choice Awards intend to celebrate the best of Hollywood seen in 2021, adding to the list several of the most renowned films at the box office and others that have also done very well. in streaming. It’s no surprise that Duna – 75% is at the top of the list with ten nominations, since Denis Villeneuve’s tape hit the billboards last October to become one of the most talked about. The Canadian sci-fi adaptation shines in the categories for Best Picture, Best Direction, Best Editing and many more.
Another that stands out in the compendium is Belfast – 89% by Kenneth Branagh, a semi-autobiographical account of the director himself about the childhood of a boy in the tumultuous 1960s in the capital of Northern Ireland. Although it had some mixed reviews, we will find it in the categories for Best Film, Best Direction, Best Original Screenplay and others. After a few stumbles next to The Walt Disney Studios, Kenneth returns with a tape much more endearing than other recent works.
TO Dune already Belfast They are also joined by CODA: Signs of the heart – 93%, the remake of La Familia Belier that was very well received by critics and the public and that surely we will not only see it stand out in the Critic ‘s Choice Awards, but also in other awards throughout the season. CODA actors are frequently featured on the shortlist and it is highly likely that one of them will take home the coveted award of the night.
Other notable films on the list are The Soho Mystery – 89%, Tick, Tick … Boom! – 93%, Spencer – 90% and King Richard: a winning family – 88%. You can read the full list of nominees below.
Best film
Being the Ricardos
Belfast
CODA
Dune
King richard
Last Night In Soho
Licorice Pizza
Spencer
The Power of The Dog
Tick, Tick … Boom!
Best Direction
Denis Villeneuve – Dune
Guillermo del Toro – Nightmare Alley
Jane Campion – The Power of The Dog
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Lin-Manuel Miranda – Tick, Tick … Boom!
Pablo Larraín – Spencer
Rebecca Hall – Passing
Reinaldo Marcus Green – King Richard
Siân Heder – CODA
Steven Spielberg – West Side Story
Best actress
Emilia Jones – CODA
Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Kristen Stewart – Spencer
Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos
Best Actor
Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick … Boom!
Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of The Dog
Nicolas Cage – Pig
Peter Dinklage – Cyrano
Will Smith – King Richard
Best Supporting Actress
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard
Caitriona Balfe – Belfast
Marlee Matlin – CODA
Ruth Negga – Passing
Best Supporting Actor
Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
Jamie Dornan – Belfast
Jason Isaacs – Mass
Robin de Jesus – Tick, Tick … Boom!
Troy Kotsur – CODA
Best Cast
Belfast
CODA
Don’t look up
King richard
The Harder They Fall
Best Animated Performance
Abbi Jacobson – The Mitchells vs. The Machines
Sylvester Stallone – The Suicide Squad
Stephanie Beatriz – Charm
Jacob Tremblay as Luca
John Leguizamo – Charm
Best Original Screenplay
Aaron Sorkin – Being the Ricardos
Edgar Wright and Krysty Wilson-Cairns – Last Night In Soho
Fran Kranz – Mass
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Zach Baylin – King Richard
Best Adapted Screenplay
Jane Campion – The Power of The Dog
Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter
Rebecca Hall – Passing
Siân Heder – CODA
Steven Levenson – Tick, Tick … Boom!
Best Editing
Andrew Weisblum and Myron I. Kerstein – Tick, Tick … Boom!
Joe Walker – Dune
Pamela Martin – King Richard
Paul Machliss – Last Night In Soho
Úna Ní Dhonghaíle – Belfast
Best Production Design
Adam Stockhausen – The French Dispatch
Guy Hendrix Dyas – Spencer
Marcus Rowland – Last Night In Soho
Patrice Vermette – Dune
Tamara Deverell – Nightmare Alley
Best Costume
Bob Morgan and Jacqueline West – Dune
Jacqueline Durran as Spencer
Janty Yates – House Of Gucci
Jenny Beavan – Cruella
Odile Dicks-Mireaux – Last Night In Soho
Best Makeup
Being the ricardos
Cruella
Dune
House of gucci
The Eyes Of Tammy Faye
Best music
Alexandre Desplat – The French Dispatch
Hans Zimmer – Dune
Jonny Greenwood – Spencer
Jonny Greenwood – The Power Of The Dog
Steven Price – Last Night In Soho
Best song
Be Alive sung by Beyonce from King Richard
No Time to Die sung by Billie Eilish from No Time To Die
Beyond the Shore sung by Emilia Jones from CODA
Down to Joy by Van Morrison from Belfast
Every Letter from Cyrano
Best Photography
Andrew Droz Palermo – The Green Knight
Ari Wegner – The Power Of The Dog
Claire Mathon – Spencer
Greig Fraser – Dune
Janusz Kamiński – West Side Story
Best Visual Effects
Dune
Eternals
Free guy
Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings
The Suicide Squad
Best Independent Film
CODA
Mass
Pig
Shiva baby
Spencer
Best Documentary
Flee
Summer of soul
The Rescue
The Sparks Brothers
Val
Best Foreign Language Film
To hero
Drive My Car
Flee
Titane
The Worst Person in the World
Best Animated Film
Charm
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. The Machines
Raya and The Last Dragon
Best Horror Movie
A Quiet Place Part II
Fear street
Last Night In Soho
Malignant
The Night House
Best Action Movie
No Time To Die
Nobody
The Harder They Fall
The Suicide Squad
Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings
Best Musical or Comedy Film
Cyrano
Free guy
In The Heights
Tick, Tick … Boom!
West side story
Best First Film
Rebecca Hall – Passing
Lin-Manuel Miranda – Tick, Tick … Boom!
Fran Kranz – Mass
Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter
Michael Sarnoski – Pig
Best Specialists
Black widow
Dune
No Time To Die
Nobody
Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings
Best Short Film
Blush
Far from the tree
Ninth
Robin robin
Us again
