Driver is injured in crash in Ahome, Sinaloa

Los Mochis, Sinaloa. A woman turned out injured after participating in a shock the night of this monday on the Los Mochis-Ahome highway and the junction to Gateways.

The victim was identified as María S. The participating units are a Volkswagen Beetle sedan and a Ford pick-up truck.

According to the information gathered at the scene, the truck was stopping on the west-east lane.

When it turned green, the driver tried to turn north, to take the road to Sluices. However, at that time the sedan was presumably traveling from south to north on the bypass, so both units hit head-on right in the middle of both roads.

Motorists who were circulating through the place gave notice to the emergency numbers. Paramedics mobilized to the scene and after treating the injured young woman, they transferred her to Social Security to receive medical attention.

Read more: 28 people sanctioned for drunk driving in Holloween operations in Mazatlan

Traffic agents took charge of the corresponding procedures and demarcated responsibilities.