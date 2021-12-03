‘Don’t Look Up’: When does the new Ariana Grande movie premiere on Netflix?

Before starting her career as a pop superstar, we all knew Ariana Grande with his role in the Nickelodeon series, ‘Victorious’ and ‘Sam & Cat’. Now, although she has already become one of the most successful personalities on the planet with her musical project, the singer will make her return to the performance with a new movie from Netflix which will be titled ‘Don’t look up‘.

It is production of Netflix, anticipated its premiere last year, but, due to the global pandemic of the COVID-19 that hit the film industry, has had to be postponed and it is until now that we can enjoy the first images of ‘Don’t look up‘, the film that will bring back Ariana Grande to her role as an actress.

East September 8th, through its official broadcast channels, the streaming service presented the first preview of its new original film, which will feature a cast full of pure heavyweights from Hollywood, along with an ambitious visual infrastructure.

Among the stars that appear in the cast are Ariana Grande, who will be accompanied by Leonardo Dicaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, like the main characters. Likewise, they will also appear on the screen Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Tyler Perry, John Perlman, Timotee Chalamet, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett and more.

‘Don’t look up‘tells the story of a pair of astronomers who will seek all the necessary means to spread the warning of a giant comet approaching planet Earth that could destroy the world. On their way they will meet the incompetence of the authorities, social panic and enormous chaos that will take them to the last consequences to preserve humanity.

This delivery of Netflix in which it participates Ariana Grande, originally titled ‘Don’t look up‘, is directed, written and produced by Adam McKay, filmmaker responsible for other films such as ‘The Great Bet’ (2015), ‘The Vice President: Beyond Power’ (2018), ‘Ant-Man’ (2015), among others.

When is ‘Don’t Look Up’ released in theaters and Netflix?

As announced by the American subscription platform, ‘Don’t look up‘will arrive in select theaters, which will be announced shortly, in the last month of the year and will be available in the catalog from Dec. 24 for the enjoyment of all users.







Do you expect the performance of Ariana Grande on 'Don't look up', the new movie from Netflix?