Don’t Look Up: Ariana Grande Releases ‘Just Look Up’, The Song She Has Composed With Kid Cudi For ‘Don’t Look Up’ | Film and Television

Ariana Grande, Kid cudi and Netflix they just released the official song of the movie Don’t look up, composed exclusively for the new of Adam McKay. It is one of the core themes of this pre-apocalyptic tape starring Leonardo Dicaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, which follows the absurd journey of Two scientists that warn that a dangerous asteroid is going to impact against the Land. The answer? An incredulous planet that takes them for crazy and exaggerated or directly turns its back.

Both Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi have small roles in Don’t look up, hence, Netflix did not want to miss the opportunity to compose a song in exclusive. Is named Just look up, sounds during the tape and the lyrics makes us reflect on the human stupidity when it comes to not following the warnings of scientists.

In fact, a phrase from the song says: «Look up, all he’s trying to tell you is to get your head out of your ass and listen to the fucking skilled scientists. We really fucked her big this time».

Although the film does not speak directly or the pandemic nor of climate change, both themes seem to be present in a allegorical sense: the arrival of an asteroid that is going to destroy the Earth and before whose threat the politicians decide to ignore the scientific warnings –Meryl streep, in a Trumpian satire, plays the denialist president – it is enough to imagine that the intentions of Adam McKay They go more for the awareness of the catastrophe than to make a black comedy coarse.

The Dec. 24 Don’t look up is coming to Netflix. The film is directed by McKay, starring DiCaprio, Lawrence and Streep, as well as by Cate blanchett, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance and Timotheé Chalamet.