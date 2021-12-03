Dollar price today December 1, 2021. Mexico Exchange Rate

When starting operations, the price of the dollar today Wednesday it was up to 21.70 pesos in banks. While, the exchange rate Interbank is quoted at 21.21 pesos per dollar, with a gain of 1.01 percent compared to yesterday’s reference price.

Citibanamex sells the dollar up to 21.70 pesos, while BBVA Mexico did it at 21.43, Banorte at 21.70 pesos and Azteca Bank in 21.29 units.

The national currency rebounded and outlined its third session on the rise, after the dollar stabilized and the appetite for risky assets increased. However, lInvestors are still somewhat cautious by the comments of the Federal Reserve (Fed) of the United States and the risks related to the new omicron variant.

This Tuesday, the Fed chief pointed out that the risks of higher inflation have increased and that it is a good time to withdraw the reference of “transitory”.

He also added that, probably, the central bank discuss faster asset purchase downsizing at its next meeting.

How is the exchange rate going?

Banco Base published, in its report, that the weight start l1st session with an appreciation of 1.11 percent, or 23.7 cents, trading at 21.21 pesos per dollar.

The same way, the Mexican coin advances for the third consecutive session and accumulates a recovery of 70.9 cents or 3.27 percent.

The appreciation of the peso it is mainly due to a strengthening of currencies from emerging economies, due to the following factors:

1) Risk appetite in financial markets has risen. This comes after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell pointed out, before the Senate Banking Committee, qthat its plan to withdraw the monetary stimulus has not been altered.

Is even being considered eliminate the bond buying program at a faster pace.

Usually, this tends to strengthen the dollar, but the market has interpreted that economic activity remains stable. Given this, the Fed has made it a priority to combat inflationary pressures in the United States.

2) The Central Bank of Turkey carried out an intervention in the foreign exchange market, allowing the Turkish lira to appreciate

The central bank’s intervention in the foreign exchange market was the first since January 2014 and it had a favorable effect on the currencies of emerging economies overnight.

This caused its currency to be one of the most appreciated today, along with the national peso., the Chilean peso and the South Korean won.

3) LThe main oil blends start December with gains, after its biggest monthly loss since March 2020.

The upward pressures are given before the beginning of the talks between OPEC and its allies (OPEC +), who debate the possibility of maintaining their oil production at current levels due to the new variant of coronavirus.

In the session, Mexico will release its data on remittances as of October and Banco de México’s survey of private sector specialists.

In addition, The IMEF indicator for November and the quarterly inflation report of Banco de México will be published, where the adjustments to the expectations of economic growth and inflation will be revealed.

As for the United States, the ISM manufacturing indicator for November will be released, which is expected to be at levels similar to those of October.

Real-time dollar

The euro It is sold at a maximum of 24.03 pesos and was bought at 24.03 pesos. For its part, the pound sterling It is offered at 28.25 pesos and is purchased at 28.25 pesos.

The Bank of Mexico (Banxico) registered the previous session an exchange rate of 21.44 pesos per dollar.

With information from Reuters

MRA / AMT