Doctor Octopus, the Green Goblin and Electro shine in the new posters of No Way Home

In just two weeks we will witness what is undoubtedly the premiere of the year, Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film of wall-crawler began the pre-sale of his tickets on November 29 and in just 24 hours he broke sales records, dethroning the tank of Marvel studios, Avengers: Endgame.

The plot of Spidey’s third film picks up right after Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) lied to the world saying that Spider-Man is the cause of his death and that behind the mask Peter Parker hides (Tom Holland). The situation for the young hero will be overwhelming, so he will turn to his friend the Doctor Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch). Strange has the just spell to help Pete, but everything goes wrong and the situation becomes catastrophic, as the Multiverse has been torn apart leaving room for Spidey’s enemies to enter the Earth 616, what we know as MCU.

The presence of these villains is endangering the stability of the Spidey universe, so the hero must capture and return them to their respective places.

The first baddies to show up are the Doctor octopus by Alfred Molina, the Green Goblin from Willem dafoe from the trilogy of Spider-man from Sam raimi and Electro from Jamie foxx, belonging to the saga of The Amazing Spider-Man. Now that the film is getting closer and closer, the marketing campaign it carries Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures, released three individual posters of these aforementioned enemies.

Otto Octavius ​​aka Doctor Octopus.

Norman Osborn aka The Green Goblin.

Max Dillon aka Electro

The detail of the posters are incredible and at the same time they reveal new details of the enemies. Most notably, Electro uses an ARC reactor for his power suit, the heart of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) for the armor of Hombre de Hierro. How he managed to get that reactor, we do not know, but it does give him enough power to be a fearsome villain.

The next December 16, in various parts of the world, the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home and there we can resolve all doubts, including whether or not we will see the Spidey-Tobey and to Spidey-Andrew.