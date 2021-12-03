Doctor Octopus, the Green Goblin and Electro shine in the new posters of No Way Home

In just two weeks we will witness what is undoubtedly the premiere of the year, Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film of wall-crawler began the pre-sale of his tickets on November 29 and in just 24 hours he broke sales records, dethroning the tank of Marvel studios, Avengers: Endgame.

The plot of Spidey’s third film picks up right after Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) lied to the world saying that Spider-Man is the cause of his death and that behind the mask Peter Parker hides (Tom Holland). The situation for the young hero will be overwhelming, so he will turn to his friend the Doctor Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch). Strange has the just spell to help Pete, but everything goes wrong and the situation becomes catastrophic, as the Multiverse has been torn apart leaving room for Spidey’s enemies to enter the Earth 616, what we know as MCU.

