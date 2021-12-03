Disney cancels Partners and Hounds after a single season

Partners and hounds does not move on. The television series, which served as a remake of the 1989 classic starring Tom Hanks, has not received the go-ahead to continue with a second season. It is available in the Disney + Spain catalog, with a cast headed by Josh Peck. The actor plays Scott Turner Jr., the son of the character Hanks originally embodies.

The series will premiere on July 21, 2021 as an exclusive Disney + production, receiving its final episode on October 6. It seems that, for the moment, this will be all for the trajectory of Partners and hounds on the small screen. From ComicBook, yes, they echo a possible sale of the production to another platform or chain. At least that’s the last piece of information that actor Reginald VelJohnson, reprising his role as David Sutton, had heard.

Partners and hounds came from the hand of Matt Nix, a name that may sound familiar to you because he has also been the creator of last notice and The Gifted: The Chosen about the X-Men. As we said, although the production is still part of the Disney + catalog, it is not clear at this time what its future will be. “As far as I know, they are trying to sell it to another chain or something. That’s what I heard, “indicated VelJohnson.

In the original tape, Hanks played Scott Turner: a detective who, while investigating a murder case, decides to adopt the dog of one of those involved. From then on, the two have a fun relationship and end up becoming co-workers. In this remake, Peck’s character tries to solve his father’s latest case. Paul Campbell, Becca Tobin, Matt Hamilton, Serje Basi and Caitlin Howden, among others, have also been part of the television series.

