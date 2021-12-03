Discount for the best Galaxy Watch with headphones as a gift

Actually the discount applied to the watch itself is 8% , which represents a saving of just over 30 euros, but the attractiveness of the promotion is that it includes some Free Samsung Galaxy Buds Live headphones with the purchase of this model. That is to say, in addition to paying 30 euros less, the watch will arrive accompanied by these magnificent headphones valued at nothing more and nothing less than 179.90 euros.

The truth is that it is not easy to find the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 with a discount, but the truth is that the offer that we find on the El Corte Inglés website is quite attractive.

Therefore, taking into account that the official price of the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 is 369.90 euros, we will be able to take the watch along with the headphones at a final price of 339 euros. As far as the delivery method is concerned, El Corte Inglés offers the option of free delivery on the day in certain cities, free shipping before December 8 or the collection services in store and Click & car.

Enjoy the best experience

The Galaxy Watch4 is a watch that falls in love with the naked eye, as it exudes elegance and quality on all four sides. Its screen has On-Cell Touch technology is type AMOLED and offers perfect viewing even in bright sunlight. A screen that we can customize thanks to a lot of analog and digital spheres available and the large number of interchangeable straps of different colors and made of all kinds of materials that we can find at a very good price.

As far as functionality is concerned, it should be noted that the Watch4 is a watch with an operating system Wear OS by Google, so it gives us access to a lot of applications and services from our wrist. That is, we will be able to use certain apps such as YouTube, Google Maps or directly pay for our purchases thanks to Samsung Pay.

A processor-driven model Exynos W920 and that has an internal space of 16 GB to store data, music or install new applications. Of course, this Samsung Galaxy Watch4 is a watch with which we can control all our physical activity and monitor various aspects of our Health, becoming our personal assistant.

Specifically, it is capable of carrying out a complete analysis of our body composition, knowing our percentages of muscle and body mass, monitoring the quality of sleep and can even perform an electrocardiogram or send an alert signal accompanied by our exact location in the case of detect a strong fall by accident.