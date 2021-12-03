Diet changes during Christmas time increase cardiovascular deaths

The period of Christmas dates It is a time when there is an increase in cardiovascular deaths in the world, so it is essential to take care of your health and eat healthy during these weeks, warned an expert.

“Some studies show that people’s habits change by up to 40 percent on these dates, while the mortality by cardiovascular diseases it rises between 10 to 15 percent, ”José Luis Ojeda, head of the cardiovascular area of ​​the ABC Medical Center, said in an interview with Efe.

The specialist explained that, contrary to what was previously thought, winter and cold have nothing to do with this increase in mortality from cardiovascular disease, “Has to do especially with the diet that we have these days ”, he specified.

Cardiovascular diseases are responsible each year for the death of more than 17.5 million people in the world and represent the leading cause of global mortality.

In Mexico it is no different because these diseases are also the main cause of death in the population and, in 2020 alone, they caused 218,885 deaths.

The expert affirmed that it has been observed that on these dates the cardiovascular accidents and its consequences.

He stated that it has been shown that during the day of Christmas there is a 5 percent increase in heart attacks and, in general, during the holidays 8 percent more than deaths by heart failure.

The reason for these alarming data is in the excesses that occur during the Christmas season.

For this reason, the expert emphasized the importance of prevention, so that people must follow a series of recommendations to spend these dates in a safe family.

“It is essential that people continue to carry out their daily routines, such as exercise, a walk or a swimming session,” he said.

Likewise, he insisted, it is extremely important to think about what you are eating, avoid excess Salt, sugar, fats.

“A balanced diet it is essential to avoid raising the risk of suffering a cardiovascular event ”, he said.

Choose healthy foods like fruits, vegetables, and include seeds Like almonds on a daily basis, it can help improve endothelial function, which is a key indicator of vascular health.

Finally, he recommended avoiding the stress That can be caused on these dates either by the purchase of gifts, the nerves of being reunited with relatives or the increase in expenses.

“It is important to take things slowly to avoid stressful situations that can lead to cardiovascular problems,” he concluded.

With information from EFE