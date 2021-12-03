Did Machine Gun Kelly Stab Himself To Impress Megan Fox ?; this is what happened

The artist Machine Gun Kelly made it known that from now on he will choose to use his birth name, Colson baker, this with the aim of opening the way to a greater number of job opportunities in the middle, since his nickname refers to a firearm.

During his interview on the television show “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon“He related his feelings about not being introduced by his original pseudonym.” It’s strange not to hear Machine Gun Kelly […] I never was … I haven’t been Colson since I was 15 years old. Ever since I was that age, I thought, ‘I’m Machine Gun Kelly,’ “Baker said.

In the same interview, Colson admitted that the change will help him gain a more familiar image to the entertainment companies that have worked on his projects. “You know, Nickelodeon and Disney don’t like Machine Gun.”

It should be noted that Machine Gun in addition to having experimented with his music in the genre of hip-hop and punk, has also ventured into the acting field, and his most prominent roles have consisted of his appearances in “The Dirt” and “Birdbox “, both Netflix original productions, so it can be concluded that the interpreter is in search of new projects.

Knife accident

On the other hand, regarding his relationship with the actress and supermodel Megan foxHe confessed that in order to impress his partner, he accidentally stabbed himself in the hand when they were in their first days of meeting.

Megan Fox responds to criticism for age difference with boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly

This was the first exciting and dangerous dates of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

The rapper narrated that Travis Barker, a successful drummer member of the band Blink-182, had gifted him a knife with the engraving of his new album, and in an attempt to impress Fox, he threw it on the air, which unfortunately led to fall into your hand. “I looked at her and said, ‘Look at this,’ when the knife had gotten stuck in my hand,” he recounted.

Although Kelly did everything possible to remain calm in front of her suitor, she acknowledged that hours later she requested medical attention. “The next morning, as soon as she left, I was like, ‘I need points really fast,’” she recounted with a big smile.

Keep reading:

Did Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly break up? They did not go to the AMAs together and the rumors were unleashed

Megan Fox defends her son from bullying for wearing dresses and a skirt to school

“I went to hell”: Megan Fox confesses to trying ayahuasca with Machine Gun Kelly