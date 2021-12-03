denounce the sale of illegal services

Outside of the sale of content and supplies for which a consumer pays the merchant, certain profiles offer services that would not be allowed

Social networks are constantly renewed and offer all kinds of content and entertainment, while allowing interaction between users and the dissemination of topics that generate value to communities. However, it is also possible to find some that explicitly contain adult content, such as Onlyfans, which offers sexual and explicit content. However, the other side of the social network reveals a much darker picture.

OnlyFans is a social network that works through a subscription method. The general theme of the site is based on sell sexual content, where users can sell photographs, videos, greetings, audios, etc. and tailor them to the ways consumers are willing to pay.

In addition to sexual content, certain users would be selling other illegal services

The interaction within the application is similar to that of any other social network such as Twitter, Instagram or Facebook, but Onlyfans works through a private profile. Through this the administrator pcan manage the theme, content and interactions with users, under the only difference that to access or follow a certain account a periodic amount must be paid.

The other side of the social network for adults has generated various controversies, since not only is the sale of sexual advances through photographs or video limited, An explicit content trade has also been generated where it is possible to pay to see events of pedophilia, coprophilia or even vorarephilia (eating a person). In addition, the sale of all kinds of supplies is negotiated, such as the sale of soapy water where someone took a bath, the sale of sweaty underwear, as well as the trade in packaged excreta, among other unusual objects.

That is why outside of sexual content where the administrators of an account are allowed to upload any type of content and therefore receive an economic reward in addition to the temporary fees that must be paid to access the profile, there are risks after they have been denounced some cases where harassment is generated after the breach of a demand made by a consumer.

Material not allowed

According to a BBC investigation, outside of the sale of content and inputs for which payment is made under certain agreements between the merchant and the consumer, certain profiles offer services of prostitution, bestiality content, cruelty, or disclosure of apparent incest, behaviors that are punishable in most countries where the platform has a presence.

The BBC denounced the sale of illegal services through the platform

The social network looks for a way to segment and contain this type of content, since it maintains a certain tolerance to the exposure of sexual content by users. However, lThe platform’s tolerance is violated by allowing accounts that contain content designated by the same app as “inappropriate” to remain open.

Following this accusation of the social network, measures have been taken and workers who do not close accounts have been fired as indicated by the OnlyFans guidelines. This leads to the suspicion that the filtering of the platform’s deficiencies was made by some former employee dissatisfied, and they ensure that the necessary restrictions have been taken to remove accounts that are considered not suitable for the platform, according to the Merca2 site. .0.