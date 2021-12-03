Daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt surprises with her talent for dance

The first biological daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, ShilohThe 15-year-old has come under intense scrutiny for her decision to dress like a boy from a very young age as, as revealed by her mother in an interview with Vanity Fair, she wanted to “be a boy.” However, a few weeks ago she captured all eyes for the dresses she chose to accompany the actress to various presentations, on the occasion of the premiere of the film Eternals.

Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt. (Photo by Primo Barol / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Now again he becomes the center of attention. This time for showing his talent for dancing. The girl released a TikTok video, which she posted on her Instagram account, where she is performing a choreography to the rhythm of “Good ones” by Charlie XCX. The actors’ daughter wears a loose blue outfit with white details; as well as black socks and masks.

Shiloh’s performance on stage can be seen as agile, rhythmic, and precise; which caused the admiration of users who reacted with messages of congratulations and praise. “You look very natural !!! Following your dreams,” mentioned a netizen.

Ricky Vigil M / GC Images

“Poetry in motion”; “Incredible, she is natural and wonderful”; “You really can dance very beautiful”; “Yes, Shiloh Jolie Pitt, you are very Natural”; “Born to dance”, and “Good job. Keep it up Shiloh” were some of the comments.

Although, so far Shiloh has not mentioned if she will follow in the footsteps of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt in acting, in this audiovisual she has shown that she has the artistic streak in another sense. Only time will tell what your professional preference is; meanwhile, she leaves evidence that she enjoys dancing.

