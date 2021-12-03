Daniel Radcliffe says he has a “very strange” relationship with Robert Pattinson: “We only communicate through journalists” – Movie News

He grew up with the Harry Potter books and movies and keeps coming back to the wizarding world of the young wizard whenever he gets a chance.

The actor, who will soon be seen as Bruce Wayne in ‘The Batman’, played Cedric Diggory in ‘Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire’.

One of the actors who has passed through Harry Potter And the one who has managed to make a name for himself in Hollywood is Robert Pattinson. The interpreter gained great popularity by giving life to the vampire Edward Cullen on The Twilight Saga and, after dedicating a large part of his career to independent cinema, we will soon see him as Bruce wayne on The batman. Before all that, Pattinson was Cedric diggory on Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, the fourth installment in the franchise about the young wizard. Recently, Daniel Radcliffe, the one in charge of bringing Harry Potter to life, has spoken about the “strange” relationship between the two.

“Literally the first time I was in New York to do Equus And I was on West Side Highway and I turned around and I saw this sign I thought, ‘Wait. I know this guy! “Explains Radcliffe in The Jonathan Ross Show.

“I hadn’t heard of the books by Twilight by then. He was not aware of the phenomenon. So yeah, it’s weird. We have a very strange relationship now where we basically only communicate through journalists. We haven’t seen each other in years. Everyone assumes that we are great friends, but I have met him, he was a nice uncle when I worked with him“, he concludes.

With whom Radcliffe will be able to speak in person again is with his teammates Harry Potter Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, Hermione and Ron on the big screen. The main trio and other actors of the franchise will meet again in a special of HBO Max titled Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts on the occasion of 20th anniversary of Harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. The special premieres on the streaming platform el January 1, 2022.

For now, the presence of Pattinson is not confirmed, but those of other interpreters such as Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix lestrange), Robbie Coltrane (Hagrid), Ralph Fiennes (Voldemort), Jason Isaacs (Lucius malfoy), Gary Oldman (Sirius Black), Imelda Staunton (Dolores Umbridge), Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy) and the director of the first two installments of the saga Chris Columbus.

