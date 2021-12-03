‘Cut your hair already’; Marchesín congratulated Acevedo for calling Tri

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 02.12.2021 20:35:13





The news of the first call of Carlos Acevedo to the Mexican National Team He came to the Old Continent because in Portugal there is one of his mentors and former partner, the Argentine Agustín Marchesín, who in social networks dedicated a message to the goalkeeper of Santos Laguna.

“Happy and proud for you. I said it three years ago that you were going to be in Selection. I was not wrong, “put the Argentine in a story on Instagram, which he accompanied with a joke towards Acevedo’s look, who has even been compared to a famous TikToker.

“Now, with everything, friend, Carlos Acevedo, from the Laguna pal mundo. Please, cut your hair!”added Marche, who in addition to being a soldier in the Warriors was champion with America, a club to which he continues to show his affection in important moments.

Mexico vs Chile. Where to watch the Tri game

The The Mexican team will play its last game in 2021 against Chile in the city of Austin, Texas. To the not be FIFA Date, both combined will not have their most renowned playersHowever, Gerardo Martino will give the opportunity to very interesting names given the recent crisis of results in Qualifying.

In addition to the aforementioned Acevedo, highlights the presence of Marcelo Flores, the youth of English Arsenal who seems to have opted for Mexico at the national team level, remembering that he also has the option of representing Canada and England.

Julian Araujo, the LA Galaxy winger who resigned to the United States to be able to put on the del Tri, has also been called up, as well as his clubmate, Efrain Alvarez, whom we already saw sporadically with the national team.

The Mexico vs Chile will be played Wednesday, December 8 at 8:00 p.m. and will be broadcast on television by TUDN and TV Azteca, in addition to the online streaming of Half-time.