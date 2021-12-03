Criticutres, the indomitable Will Hunting, Ben Solo and the last duel to the death

Since the series boom, medieval genre cinema has disappeared. You don’t see movies like Braveheart or Robin Hood And if you want a good dose of chivalric epic, you currently have to shoot classics or pay a subscription to a platform of streaming and settle for a series. That is why the Criticutres they are especially excited this week. After a long time, they’ll be able to get their fix of swords and bows back on the big screen with The last duel, the new movie of Ridley scott, director present on the billboard twice, since he also just released House of gucci. A historical drama that reunites in Matt Damon and Ben affleck (also screenwriters of the film), catalog of protagonists that completes Jodie Comer, Alex Lawther and the omnipresent Adam Driver.

This last Scottish duel takes us back in time to 1386, the year in which Marguerite de Carrouges claims to have been raped for the best friend of her husband and squire, Jacques Le Gray. Her husband, to the gentleman Jean de Carrouges, challenges him to trial by combat, the last legally sanctioned duel in French history. The events leading up to the mourning are divided into three chapters, the first two reflecting the perspectives of De Carrouges and Le Gris, respectively, and the third reflecting the perspective of Marguerite.

By Carrouges is a knight serving the War of the Carolines (1369-1389) alongside Le Gris, known for his fiery temperament and prowess in combat. When Count Pierre d’Alençon is named lord of Carrouges by his cousin, King Charles VI, both Carrouges and Le Gris swear allegiance to him. Le Gris then visits Carrouges and informs him that d’Alençon has ordered all his new vassals to pay their war levies. De Carrouges explains that he has no funds to pay and Le Gris agrees to ask d’Alençon for mercy, whom he has come to trust as a confidant and adviser. To restore his finances, de Carrouges marries Marguerite de Thibouville, receiving from his father a large dowry that includes his valuable properties. However, he learns that a particularly desirable piece of land has already been confiscated by d’Alençon and given to Le Gris. When de Carrouges asks for the land to be handed over to him, the king dismisses the claim. The count retaliates by appointing Le Gris captain of a fort that the de Carrouges family had owned for generations; de Carrouges is furious and suspects that Le Gris has turned d’Alençon against him. While campaigning in Scotland, he is knighted for his bravery, but upon returning home he discovers that Le Gris raped his wife while she was alone in her castle. Knowing that d’Alençon is protecting Le Gris, he decides to challenge him in a duel.

The squire

Le GrayA squire of humble origins who briefly studied to become a monk, he earns d’Alençon’s trust by using his knowledge of mathematics to arrange the count’s finances and collect debts owed to him by vassals, earning a place at his side. He tries to use his new position to help de Carrouges, but when d’Alençon showers him with gifts, envious de Carrouges openly mocks Le Gris, becoming the laughingstock of the d’Alençon court for his childish outbursts. Upon seeing Marguerite for the first time, Le Gris is attracted to her and soon realizes that she does not completely love her husband, that he is illiterate and only sees her as a means of obtaining an inheritance. Marguerite rejects Le Gris’s affection despite feeling a bit attracted to him as well. Unable to resist his lust, Le Gris visits her secretly when she is alone and chases her to her room before raping her, believing that since she has to love him too, he has not committed any crime. In his capacity as magistrate, the count makes sure that no charges can be brought against his favorite, which prompts de Carrouges to appear before the king and request a duel. Le Gris, eager to save his honor, agrees.

The victim

Marguerite marries de Carrouges and quickly helps him restore his neglected estate. Unfortunately, their marriage is soon affected by the fact that Marguerite does not become pregnant. When de Carrouges goes to Scotland, he orders him not to leave the castle and not to let anyone in. Le Gray He shows up, tricks Marguerite into letting him in, and rapes her. When de Carrouges returns, he becomes enraged and forces Marguerite into bed with him against her will. Marguerite soon becomes pregnant and Carrouges’ mother warns her not to take Le Gris to trial, revealing that she was also violet and argues that what Le Gris did is no different. At Le Gris’s trial, the judges question Marguerite harshly. Carlos VI decides that a duel is necessary to resolve the dispute, but Marguerite is warned that she will be tortured and burned alive if her husband loses. Marguerite gives birth to her son days before the mourning takes place.

The duel The duel begins with De Carrouges and Le Gris fighting until the two lose their mounts and fight hand-to-hand. De Carrouges is stabbed in the thigh, but eventually manages to immobilize Le Gris. He demands that Le Gris confess or face eternal damnation, however Le Gris refuses and once again asserts his innocence. De Carrouges stabs him in the mouth, killing him. As Le Gris’s body is stripped and brought to be hung for public display, De Carrouges goes on horseback and basks in the glory of his victory as Marguerite silently follows him. A textual epilogue reveals that … that would be a spoiler, right? Despite not being what they expect, a film with this plot and with a director like Ridley scott it’s hard not to like the Criticutres. Don’t miss his review!