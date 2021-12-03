Cowboys got a victory they were supposed to get, nothing more
An ugly win, nothing brilliant, but it was important for Dallas to win again
NEW ORLEANS – Dallas Cowboys coach, Mike mccarthy, was about 530 miles from Caesars Superdome in Frisco, Texas, observing from a hotel because it is in protocol COVID-19. Five other coaches and two players were also not in New orleans because of the virus.
The Cowboys they met virtually before and after Thursday’s pregame practice and were unable to use the gym for the entire week. Upon arriving at New orleans on Wednesday night, the players were held at their hotel to mitigate the possibility of adding more players to the roster COVID.
None of that stopped the Cowboys, who scored a victory that they absolutely had to achieve, beating the New Orleans Saints 27-17.
The victory snapped a two-game losing streak and improved the record for the Cowboys to 8-4. They continue in the search to have the home advantage and widen the gap in the NFC East over the team of Washington 5-6, which the Cowboys will play twice in the past five weeks.
The team’s ability to overcome adversity is recognized. Running back Tony Pollard with a 58-yard TD run in the third quarter gave the Cowboys a breather. Credit to a defense that struggled to slow down quarterback Taysom Hill’s run but had four steals.
They played their third game in 12 days and the Cowboys they couldn’t afford another loss, which would have been their fourth in their last five.
It wasn’t pretty. In fact, it was ugly. But tonight, the style of the dots didn’t matter.
Fundamental play: It could be Pollard’s long career, but Micah Parsons did very ‘Micah Parsons’ things after the touchdown. With the Cowboys leading, 20-10 to start the fourth quarter, the Saints were in field goal range at third and 2, but then Parsons followed. The rookie went for Hill and had an 11-yard catch, knocking the Saints out of scoring position and forcing a punt. It was Parson’s 10th sack of the season and he now has 7.5 sacks in his last five games.
Something good: The Cowboys’ second series offered a glimpse of what offense can be. Playing together for the third time this season due to injury or COVID-19, wide receivers Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup combined for 67 yards on four plays that ended in TD. Cooper, playing for the first time since Nov. 21, converted a third down for 31 yards. Lamb took a short pass and made it a 33-yard pass. Gallup had a great reception in the end zone.
Worrying trend: Big plays have been a problem for the Cowboys defense all season, so this isn’t really a recent trend. This is what they really are. But when the opponent’s passing game is as limited as the Saints’ because Hill is the quarterback; The Saints did not have an offensive tackle and the ability of the players, to be nice, is not the best, it is worrying that they will make you four completions of 20 or more yards. The Saints were tied for the fewest completions of 20 or more yards on the season at 26.
.