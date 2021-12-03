Cowboys got a victory they were supposed to get, nothing more

An ugly win, nothing brilliant, but it was important for Dallas to win again

NEW ORLEANS – Dallas Cowboys coach, Mike mccarthy, was about 530 miles from Caesars Superdome in Frisco, Texas, observing from a hotel because it is in protocol COVID-19. Five other coaches and two players were also not in New orleans because of the virus.

The Cowboys they met virtually before and after Thursday’s pregame practice and were unable to use the gym for the entire week. Upon arriving at New orleans on Wednesday night, the players were held at their hotel to mitigate the possibility of adding more players to the roster COVID.

AP

None of that stopped the Cowboys, who scored a victory that they absolutely had to achieve, beating the New Orleans Saints 27-17.

The victory snapped a two-game losing streak and improved the record for the Cowboys to 8-4. They continue in the search to have the home advantage and widen the gap in the NFC East over the team of Washington 5-6, which the Cowboys will play twice in the past five weeks.

The team’s ability to overcome adversity is recognized. Running back Tony Pollard with a 58-yard TD run in the third quarter gave the Cowboys a breather. Credit to a defense that struggled to slow down quarterback Taysom Hill’s run but had four steals.

They played their third game in 12 days and the Cowboys they couldn’t afford another loss, which would have been their fourth in their last five.

It wasn’t pretty. In fact, it was ugly. But tonight, the style of the dots didn’t matter.