“Could have been more help”: Avril Lavigne revealed details about her signature style from her early years

USA-. Almost 20 years ago Avril lavigne quickly became a star by dominating the pop-punk genre. The artist drove the musical world crazy with her rebelliousness and characteristic style. So long later, in the middle of her return to the music industry, the singer is on the cover of the magazine Nylon and provided exclusive details about her styling during that time.

Known at the time for her baggy jeans, long ties, and straight, greasy hair, Lavigne He admitted that he would not change anything about the way he presented himself to the world in its early days. “There is nothing I wish I had done differently. I look back and think that some things are funny, “said the now 37-year-old artist in her interview for Nylon.

Lavigne revealed that at the time “I didn’t have a stylist, and I wore my own clothes out of my suitcase for a year, over and over again. It had no makeup and hair people. It was like straight, dirty, rocker hair. But that’s also what made me me. ” Yet in retrospect, the artist wonders why her team let her do so many things on her own.

“At first, I would fly, buy a car, put my own suitcase in the car, drive my butt wherever I had to go. I look back at that shit and think ‘Why didn’t the label or the managers at the time say’ Maybe she should have a hair and makeup person on the way to help her with her hair dryer or give her a clothes rack for choose? “” he said Lavigne.

“That’s what I look back on and think ‘I could have had more help,'” he mused. Lavigne. Despite being a huge star, he still faces several challenges. “It has always been a fight. Struggling to make the music that I want to make. Struggling to dress how I want. Fighting for things to be the way I need them. But yeah, sure, it’s work. Nothing I do is easy. I can’t even tell you what I went through, ”said the artist.