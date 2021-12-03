Christopher Reeve’s Superman and Michael Keaton’s Batman confirmed to be from the same universe

Before Robert Pattinson, Ben Affleck, Tyler Hoechlin and Henry Cavill, it was other actors who were in charge of giving life to the two most prominent superheroes of DC, Batman and Superman, and the world of comics in general. Michael Keaton and Christopher Reeve are the ones who wore the black and red cape of such iconic characters. Keaton played Bruce Wayne / Batman in the Batman tapes – 72%, from the year 1989 and Batman Returns – 81% of 1992, while Reeve played the role of Clark Kent / Superman in Superman: The Movie – 93% in 1978, Superman II – 89% of 1980, Superman III – 26% of 1983 and Superman IV, in Search of Peace – 12% of 1987.

Previously, it was already speculated among fans of both sagas that the timelines of the two heroes could belong to the same universe. After various fan theories, DC Comics finally confirmed that the Superman from Reeve and the batman of Keaton they are indeed part of the same universe. The canon story of these continues in the comics Superman 78 and Batman 89, and evidence has recently emerged from one of these comics that corroborates the assumptions of the fans. In a panel of cartoon # 3 of Superman 78, on one side you can see a cover of the Gotham Gazette magazine and on the other one of the Daily Planet newspaper, in which we can see a story of the Man of Steel written by Lois Lane, and a little further down, a headline that talks about “A bat man terrorizing Gotham City.”

Batman 1989 was directed by Tim Burton and produced by Jon peters and Peter guber, and is based on the hit DC Comics character of the same name. It is the first installment in the initial series of Batman films from Warner Bros. It stars Jack Nicholson as the Joker and Michael keaton as Bruce Wayne / Batman, alongside Kim Basinger, Robert Wuhl, Pat Hingle, Billy Dee Williams, Michael Gough, and Jack Palance. The film takes place at the beginning of the main character’s war on crime and follows his conflict with the Joker.

Certainly, this vigilante film was a critical and financial success, earning more than $ 400 million at the box office. He received multiple Saturn Award nominations and a Golden Globe nomination for the incredible performance of NicholsonIn addition, it won the Oscar for Best Art Direction.

Superman: The Movie, was directed by Richard Donner, written by Mario Puzo, David Newman, Leslie Newman and Robert Benton, based on the DC Comics character of the same name. It featured a cast consisting of Marlon Brando, Gene Hackman, Christopher reeve, Jeff East, Margot Kidder, Glenn Ford and Sarah Douglas, among others. The story tells us about Superman’s origin, including his childhood as Kal-El of Krypton, son of Jor-El, and his younger years in the rural town of Smallville. Disguised as reporter Clark Kent, he goes unnoticed in Metropolis and develops an affair with journalist Lois Lane, while battling the villain Lex Luthor.

