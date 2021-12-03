Chris Pratt shirtless in the trailer for ‘Tomorrow’s War’

Chris pratt return to action and science fiction in ‘The war of tomorrow’ , film that Amazon Prime Video premieres on July 2 and of which there is trailer officer (with actor without a shirt )

It will definitely be a while before we can expect to see the third part of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ in theaters, but fans of Chris pratt They have a new sci-fi action adventure to quench their thirst for Pratt while they wait. A preview of ‘The war of tomorrow’, new film from Amazon Prime Video that opens the July 2nd and in which we see the actor in his first role in a live action movie since ‘Avengers: Endgame’ in 2019.

Pratt plays Dan Forester, a high school teacher and former Delta Force operator who lives a comfortable life in the suburbs with his wife and son, until travelers from the future arrive and begin recruiting civilians in the present to take a leap. Go ahead and fight a war against the unknown, an alien enemy with the potential to end all human life on the planet.

A strong Chris Pratt for ‘Tomorrow’s War’

And since it wouldn’t be an action movie unless its protagonist had a shirtless scene to justify all the physical exercise he’s had to do to keep up, the trailer also includes a scene from the movie in which Pratt appears without t-shirt showing off his worked torso.

This is nothing new for Pratt, who lost his belly from ‘Parks and Recreation’ and was left wrecked to play Peter Quill in the MCU, maintaining his lean and muscular physique in a variety of other action roles. And he’s strong too – strong enough to take on UFC fighter Randy Couture in a wrestling match, and even impress Arnold Schwarzenegger.

In ‘Tomorrow’s War’ we will also see JK Simmons (‘Whiplash’, ‘Spider-Man’), Betty Gilpin (‘The Hunt’), Sam Richardson (‘Veep’), Edwin Hodge (‘The Purge’) and Yvonne Strahovski (‘Chuck’).

