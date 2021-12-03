Chris Pratt is chosen to play Garfield in his new animated film – FayerWayer

Garfield’s return to the big screen is imminent and even necessary today. He is the most beloved animated cat in the history of entertainment, quite a character who hates Mondays and loves lasagna. His voice, in the next film, will be that of Chris Pratt, someone who already has a career as a voice actor.

It was recently known that the interpreter of Peter Quill / Star Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy and Marvel Studios productions will provide his voice for the occurrences of Garfield, which will return in animated feature film format from Sony Pictures and Alcon Entertainment.

“Well this monday doesn’t suck“Pratt wrote in a post he posted on his Instagram account, in which he shared an image of the irreverent cat.

It is not even close to the first time that the actor will give life to a character with his voice. In The Lego Movie (2014) he was Emmet Brickowski, a role he repeated for The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (2019) and in which he was also the voice of Rex Dangervest.

Pratt also played Barley Lightfoot in Onward (2020) and is the one chosen to bring Mario to life in the long-awaited animated installment of Super Mario Bros. Interestingly, in the Whait If …?, Marvel’s animated jewel, the actor doesn’t lent his voice to be Peter Quill.

What is known about the next Garfield movie

In addition to confirming Chris Pratt as the grumpy orange feline, producers Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson’s Alcon Entertainment are behind Sony Pictures.

The script was written by Oscar nominee David Reynolds (Finding Nemo) and will be directed by Mark Dindal (Chicken Little), who worked together on Disney’s The Emperor’s New Groove, reports The Hollywod Reporter.

Garfield previously appeared on the big screen in the 2004 live-action / animated hybrid Garfield and its sequel, 2006’s Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties. In these films, both produced by 20th Century Fox, Bill Murray voiced the cat. .

Created by Jim Davis, Garfield first appeared in comic book sections in 1978, and the lazy orange tabby often caused trouble for Jon Arbuckle, his human owner, and lovable house dog Odie.

Alcon acquired the rights to Davis, who will serve as an executive producer on the film along with Amuse’s Bridget McMeel and Craig Sost. John Cohen and Steven P. Wegner, who are producing alongside Kosove and Johnson.

DNEG Animation, which recently worked on the animated feature Ron’s Gone Wrong, will animate and produce the film. DNEG CEO Namit Malhotra and President Tom Jacomb also serve as producers.

Garfield, which debuted in 41 newspapers, currently holds the record for being the most widely circulated comic strip in the world.