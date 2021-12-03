Chris Hemsworth and the photo of his first time: redhead and with hair longer than you

We are more than accustomed to seeing what our favorite celebrities look like almost daily, thanks mainly to social networks, but do you know what they were like before they were known? Today Chris Hemsworth (38) wanted to share with his Instagram followers what were your pints when you started in this of the interpretation, and the truth is that we couldn’t like his #tbt (throw back thursday) more.

And, if you expected to see the blond hunk that he is today, you were very wrong, because actually when he debuted as an actor he wore long red hair. “Throw back Thursday to my first role. When I put on this beautiful wig for the first time, I knew that one of the two things that was going to happen was that I was going to have to grow my hair out and dye it red due to the massive fans of the public or that I would not work again.. Neither was true. Life is that fun. “

As you can read, it was a wig, but the actor’s sense of humor will never cease to amaze us.

This week, both he and his wife, Elsa Pataky (45)They have been in the news because it is said and said that they are looking for a house in Spain. Come on, they can be your neighbors perfectly.

For all we know, they want to settle in the Basque Country, more specifically Guipúzcoa, and according to what they say in the program ‘It’s eight o’clock’, some residents of the Urdanibia urbanization area, have claimed to have seen the couple, very close together, visiting some houses, whose price ranged between 800,000 euros and 1,200,000 euros. Eye! Of course, they will not have problems paying it …

In fact, the actress has spent a few days in our country, where we have seen her stay with one of her friends, and although the actor has not been able to accompany her, it is possible that she took advantage of the trip to see the odd little house. Chris has had to stay in Prague due to the strict schedule that marks his last shoot. In his Instagram account, the actor wanted to look back, when he was able to explore the most special corners of the Czech capital in the company of his wife and children.