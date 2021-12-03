Chile: they discover a new species of armored dinosaur with a peculiar weapon on its tail | Science and Ecology | DW

In February 2018, a team of paleontologists extracted a block of rock with some exposed fossil bones from a steep hill in the Río las Chinas Valley, an inhospitable area of ​​the Magallanes Region near the Torres del Paine National Park. The piece was transferred to the Laboratory of the Paleontological Network of the University of Chile, in Santiago, where an astonishing discovery began to be revealed.

Sergio Soto and Alexander Vargas, researchers from the Faculty of Sciences of the University of Chile, spearheaded the identification of this 74 million-year-old specimen described as the “Rosetta Stone” of the southern hemisphere ankylosaurs.

To remove and transport the fossil, the entire block of rock that contains it is covered with a special plaster jacket that protects and supports it until its preparation in the laboratory. In the photo, from left to right: Jonatan Kaluza, Héctor Ortiz and Sergio Soto.

Thus, the enigmatic fossil revealed the existence of a hitherto unknown lineage of this type of dinosaurs, with characteristics associated with both stegosaurs and ankylosaurs. The end of its tail had a particular shape similar to the macuahuitl, a feared club used by the ancient Aztecs, a feature that gave rise to its name: Stegouros elengassen.

Artistic reconstruction of the tail of the Stegourus

An astonishingly preserved fossil

One of the first facts that amazed the researchers was the extraordinary preservation of the fossil that they brought to light, after 74 million years, as the rock was slowly removed. They found practically all the bones of the specimen and the posterior area was intact and fully articulated, including its very strange tail.

It was this piece that from the beginning attracted the most attention of the research team, since it did not resemble that of any dinosaur known to date.

Stegouros hip, leg and tail fossils. Preparation of the fossil in the Laboratory of the Paleontological Network of the University of Chile

The rarity of this tail allowed it to be clearly identified as a new type of armored dinosaur, a finding published in Nature, the world’s most influential scientific journal, the authors say in a statement.

The Rosetta Stone of Southern Ankylosaurs

Sergio Soto, paleontologist at the University of Chile

The study, details Sergio Soto, made it possible to determine that the specimen was a transitional ankylosaur, “that is, an evolutionary link between ankylosaurs and other older lineages of armored dinosaurs. Stegouros has only some of the traits normally found in ankylosaurs, particularly in the skull, but many others are absent.

It also has some traits similar to stegosaurs, inherited from a common ancestor with them, but that other ankylosaurs lost in evolution. This is why the researchers maintain that the find represents a true “Rosetta Stone” of this group of animals, an evolutionary link that allows us to make sense of the evolution of the few remains identified as ankylosaurs in the southern hemisphere.

