Chiara Ferragni shocked “Angelina Jolie” on the red carpet of her reality show

Months ago, Chiara ferragni announced through his official Instagram account that something new and unexpected would be coming soon to the small screen: his new reality show. Although the Italian influencer had already shown the public a little more about his intimate and personal life in his documentary series entitled Unposted -released during the month of September 2019-, for its fans, something else was missing. As a result of this, the marriage Ferragni-Fedez decided to create something bigger and more revealing for his numerous followers of social networks. And that’s how it came about “The Ferragnez: The Series“, a reality show that documents their day-to-day life as a family, their routines, their walks and their projects.

Chiara Ferragni dazzled on the red carpet with her look

A few days ago, the premiere from the series attended by celebrities and, of course, the main character. The blonde wore on the red carpet with an elegant and sophisticated black velvet dress with XL cut “Angelina Jolie” that he combined with some classics stilettos black with pointed end. Combined the total black look with some emerald green stone drop earrings, a make up vibrant and charged; and a side parted hairstyle, loose and with strands of hair on both sides of the face.

She showed off on the red carpet in a black Angelina Jolie slash dress. (Photo: @chiaraferragni).

She wore a makeup based on black outlined loaded in the shape of cat eye, to which he added mascara, shadows in shades nude in the eyelid area, blush on the cheeks and a fire red lipstick bright and shocking.

“I can’t wait for you to see this series that from this December 9 will be seen for everyone,” wrote the mega influencer in the caption of the publication, along with a series of postcards of the wonderful gala night that was lived at the Callao Cinemas in Madrid.

She combined the look with a super striking and vibrant make up. (Photo: @chiaraferragni).

Quickly, the post reached more than 480 thousand “likes” at the same time he received more than 1000 reviews by his 25 and a half million followers on his official Instagram account. Eagerly, her fans and admirers wrote to her: “You are beautiful”, “I am very excited”, “Linda”, “Great”, “Incredible”, “You are charming“; among many other compliments.

She posed super sensual with an elegant dress and black stilettos. (Photo: @chiaraferragni).

