Chacón hints that Brizio ‘likes Bacardi’ and criticizes arbitration

02.12.2021





We are sucking easy! Former referee Paco Chacón was violated, who in social networks harshly criticized to the president of the Referees Commission, Arturo Brizio, for designating whistles “paying favors” for such important Liguilla matches, such as the Pumas-Atlas in the first leg of the Semifinals.

Jorge Isaac Rojas, the central who took the actions of the game in Ciudad Universitaria, had a questionable performance and a play at the end of the first half filled the patience of Chacón, who after his retirement has worked as an arbitration analyst for TV Azteca along with Luis García, Zague and Christian Martinoli in various broadcasts.

And is that Rojas scored as a penalty a play that clearly, from the first instance, did not seem to be missing. The game was interrupted for three minutes while they spoke to the Nazarene from the VAR booth. Finally he had to go to the monitor to realize the error and cancel the marking that was favorable to Pumas, all this in addition to the first period.

“Incredible that for favors a referee with no capacity like Rojitas is put, incredible the penalty he marks, it is terrible”Chacón wrote on Twitter, but the criticism did not stop there and it could even be said that it evidenced Arturo Brizio Carter.

Chacón nicknames Brizio ‘Bacachos’

Former colleagues, it seems that the relationship between the two characters is far from optimal. As evidenced by the fact that Paco Chacón nicknames “Bacachos” to Arturo Brizio, this alluding to the alcoholic drink Bacardi, implying that the president of the Referees Commission likes to consume it.

Ramos Rizo also tears Jorge Isaac Rojas to pieces

The signals against the central Pumas-Atlas were not only in Chacón, since another ex-Silbante with World Cup experience as Felipe Ramos Rizo classified Jorge Isaac Rojas as “lousy”, ensuring that “the penalty is non-existent”, a move that fortunately the VAR reverted at 45 ‘after Atlas went ahead at 42’.