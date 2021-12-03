Celebrities who almost had a role in ‘Harry Potter’: Robin Williams and Ian McKellen are some of them | Famous

‘Harry Potter’ is a film saga that marked an entire generation, so it is normal for fans to imagine Harry, Ron and Hermione with the faces of Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson.

Although this cast was a great success, things could be different, because other actors of international stature are almost chosen to give life to Harry Potter and the rest of the characters of the ‘magical world’.

The author of the ‘Harry Potter’ saga, JK Rowling, came close to becoming an actress, as the producers of the first film offered to play the role of Lily Potter in one of the scenes.

The writer herself, through her official page, explained the reason why she rejected the offer.

“The filmmakers asked me to play Lily Potter in the Mirror of Erised scene, but I’m really not cut out for it. I would have messed it up somehow. “

Some years before giving life to Newt Scamander in ‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them’, Eddie Redmayne auditioned for the role of Voldemort, because he wanted to be the young version of the villain in ‘Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets’.

In an interview for Empire, Eddie accepted that he failed to audition outright and was even interested in becoming a Weasley, but he was not cast either.

The actor, known for playing Gandalf the Gray in the ‘Lord of the Rings’ trilogy, was about to give life to another powerful wizard.

After the death of Richard Harris, who played Dumbledore, Ian McKellen was the favorite of the producers of ‘Harry Potter’ to take on the role of the great wizard, but the actor rejected it out of respect for the opinions of his colleague. In an interview for the BBC, McKellen said that Harris did not consider him a passionate actor, so he could not replace someone who did not approve of him.

Tilda Swinton was originally cast as Sybill Trelawney, Harry Potter’s eccentric divination teacher.

However, he turned down the job and it was not until 2016, in an interview for The Scots Magazine, that he gave the reasons for his decision.

“I don’t like movies like ‘Harry Potter’ as they romanticize boarding schools. I think they are a very cruel environment in which to grow up and I don’t think children benefit from that kind of education. “

The ‘Jumanji’ actor wanted to be Hagrid in ‘Harry Potter’, but did not have the opportunity to fulfill that dream due to a condition imposed by JK Rowling: the cast could only be composed of British actors.

According to The Guardian, Williams himself contacted Chris Columbus, the director of the first film, to offer his job and bring the Hogwarts ranger to life, but while the director liked the idea, there was little he could do about it.

Janet Hirshenson, casting director for ‘Harry Potter’, revealed in an interview with HuffPost that American actor Liam Aiken had been cast in the role of Harry.

But, as happened with Robin Williams, as he was not British, he could not be hired for the project.

Before Alan Rickman was cast, the producers offered the role of Severus Snape to Tim Roth, but the actor preferred to work with Tim Burton on “Planet of the Apes.”