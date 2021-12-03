Carmen Salinas: what is Carmelita’s HEALTH status TODAY, Friday, December 3? | VIDEO

23 days have passed since Carmen salinas She remains hospitalized in a private hospital in CDMX after suffering a cerebral hemorrhage, which has kept her as natural and that despite the fact that the prognoses for her recovery were not very encouraging, a slight positive evolution has caused her family to still have Hopes that she will wake up to this, they have already begun to consider ways to help her even more. Due to these new updates, we tell you what the status of Health of Carmelita today Friday 3 of December.

After the lead actress underwent two surgical procedures to help her eat and clean up her phlegm: a tracheostomy and gastrostomy; This in order to help him breathe and feed more easily, it was reported that everything was a success and the outlook for the 82-year-old lead actress was beginning to improve, because according to her relatives, many of her movements are no longer involuntary due to that presents reflections in his hands and feet when a person approaches, speaks to him or touches him.

Related news

Likewise, it was revealed that after taking new CT scans on Carmelita, she already had a slight deflammation in the brain and less blood was also perceived, both being positive signs. Due to this, despite the fact that their relatives mention that they are dealing with the situation calmly, it is expected that the bleeding will disappear in a month or a little more, since the body itself would absorb it naturally.

Also, Carmen Plascencia, granddaughter of the leading actress, commented that this week Carmelita will be given some studies called “auditory potentials” in order to know if she can perceive the words they say to her when they are close to her.

What is the health status of Carmen Salinas today, Friday, December 3?

Although it has not been released if Carmelita has had hearing tests done, it has been speculated that her family has already begun to despair of not seeing more progress in her recovery in the last hours, so they would already be considering to transfer the lead actress to the United States, it has even already been mentioned that they are waiting for the opinion of Mexican doctors and for the order to be authorized, so that it can be taken by means of an ambulance plane.

According to various media, after Eugenio Derbez offered to help take her to the neighboring country, the daughter of Carmen Salinas placeholder image, María Eugenia Plascencia, asked her mother if she wanted to be taken elsewhere, to which she answered yes with a grimace.

However, while the daughter of the former deputy is already investigating how to take her mother to the United States, Carmelita’s granddaughter, Carmen Plasencia, has shared that it is not necessary to move her from where she is.

“You have to trust our doctors, they are very good. Why go and move it like that? It’s catastrophic, my granny can’t move. The attention they have given us here has been very kind, very human, “said her granddaughter.

Thus, for now, it only remains to wait for the latest medical report on the health of Carmen Salinas placeholder image and to know if everything has already been finalized so that she can be taken to another hospital where she can receive other care that can help her state of Health.