Carmen Salinas: what is Carmelita’s HEALTH status TODAY, Friday, December 3? | VIDEO

23 days have passed since Carmen salinas She remains hospitalized in a private hospital in CDMX after suffering a cerebral hemorrhage, which has kept her as natural and that despite the fact that the prognoses for her recovery were not very encouraging, a slight positive evolution has caused her family to still have Hopes that she will wake up to this, they have already begun to consider ways to help her even more. Due to these new updates, we tell you what the status of Health of Carmelita today Friday 3 of December.

After the lead actress underwent two surgical procedures to help her eat and clean up her phlegm: a tracheostomy and gastrostomy; This in order to help him breathe and feed more easily, it was reported that everything was a success and the outlook for the 82-year-old lead actress was beginning to improve, because according to her relatives, many of her movements are no longer involuntary due to that presents reflections in his hands and feet when a person approaches, speaks to him or touches him.

