Carlos Acevedo would leave Santos and go to Bayer Leverkusen

Carlos Hernandez Castrejon

Torreón, Coahuila / 02.12.2021 21:54:37





Carlos Acevedo would leave the Santos Lagun archto to enroll in a few days to the ranks of Bayer Leverkusen from the Bundesliga. Unofficially, the German club reached an agreement with the board albiverde to take the lagoon jewel for a unspecified sum.

According to sources close to the Santos Club, the transfer of the goalkeeper permanently, in exchange for an undisclosed figure.

While the performance Acevedo in recent tournaments has increased its value, now more with the called that you received from Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino for the friendly in front of chili, which could mark the beginning of the era of the lagoon in the Arc del Tri.

The goalkeeper of Club Santos Laguna has 25 years old and for a few days the rumor about the Bayer Leverkusen interest, what seemsr has been following up for a long time to the young man, who had the best numbers in Liga MX in the actual semester and for a long time he has been called to be the next headline of the Mexican team.

He would be the third Mexican to join the ranks of the German club

According to the source, the option to Saints from keep a percentage of the letter, so that in case it is sold in the future, both clubs have profits in their coffers, well Carlos’s career promises quite a lot, and is called to be a great, whether in Mexico or Europe.

Carlos Acevedo would be the third Mexican to arrive at Bayer Leverkusen, after Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez who scored 39 goals in 76 games, and Andrew Saved who was also active in 2014.

Single Santos needs to make the transfer official for later watch who will stay in his place, be Gibran Lajud or inclusor Joel García, who leads the same school as Acevedo.

Sgg