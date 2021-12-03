Carlos Acevedo goes to Bayer Leverkusen

Unofficially, the German club reached an agreement with the green-white board to take the lagoon jewel for an unspecified sum.

According to sources close to Club Santos, the transfer of the goalkeeper definitively, in exchange for an undisclosed figure.

It is true that the performance In recent tournaments it has increased its value, more now with the call it received from Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino for the friendly in front of chili, which could mark the beginning of the era of the lagoon in the arch of the Tri.

The keeper of Santos Laguna Club He is 25 years old and a few days ago the rumor about the interest of the Bayer Leverkusen, who apparently has been following the young man for some time, who had the best numbers in the MX League in the current semester and for a long time he has been called to be the next holder of the Mexican team.

According to the source, the option was presented to Saints to stay with a percentage of the letter, so that in the event that it is sold in the future, both clubs will have profits in their coffers, since the career of Charlie promises a lot and is called to be a great, whether in Mexico or Europe.

Carlos Acevedo He would be the third Mexican to reach the Bayer Leverkusen, where he played Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández and Andrés Guardado.

Only need Saints make the handover official and then see who will stay in his place, be it Gibran Lajud or even Joel García, who leads the same school as Acevedo.

MN