Canelo Angulo gave details of his express kidnapping: “The worst thing that happened to me”

Jesús Angulo (Photo: Courtesy / Club Guadalajara)

The soccer player of the Chivas de Guadalajara, Jesus Angulo, had an unfortunate event in the month of September. Together with his girlfriend, he suffered an express kidnapping while aboard his vehicle. The Mexican forward declared, Podcast Entre Compas, it was the worst experience of his life. In the same way, he assured that he did not want to talk much about the subject, since it is a sad memory of his life.

“It is a subject that I have not talked about. I’m not going to get too much into the subject because I’m still scared. We were in Zapopan, it was a normal day. I went with my girlfriend to the supermarket and at the exit they jammed us. They wanted the car more than anything. They came tthree armed people. When we were getting in the car, three people intercepted me from behind. I told them to take the car, but they put me up. They brought us about half an hour up the car”.

What surprised the player of the Sacred Flock was the way in which the news was released shortly after. The far left assured that five minutes after what happened, the media already knew what had happened and social networks were filled with rumors of the scene, a question that left him confused.

Jesús Angulo suffered an express kidnapping in September 2021 (Photo: Twitter / @jesusanguloo)

The news was what stopped the intention of the kidnappers for hurting them, as well as stealing the footballer’s car: “They took us from one place to another and left us stranded. There was a time when many patrols were heard. They got out of the car, ran away and left the car for us. My girlfriend and I stayed crouched for five minutes, we did not know what was happening ”.

He also added that because of their fear, they ran down the main avenue, where the criminals left the car, and asked for help. Fortunately a citizen gave them to him: “We left the car stranded, they could come back for it and do something to us. We stopped a car, we told the person who stopped that we had been kidnapped and he helped us. He brought us to my house, my relatives were already waiting for me ”.

In addition, he commented that it was the worst thing that has happened to him in his life: “It was the worst thing that happened to me in my life. That have never happened to me. It was good cul * ro. It was three months ago. I go out into the street and turn everywhere. I’m still scared ”.

Jesús Angulo won the bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games (Photo: Francisco Guasco / EFE)

The year for Angulo was not entirely terrifying, in the month of July he got the bronze medal with the Mexican Soccer Team U23 in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The Canelo He got fans in the Olympic tournament by doing live broadcasts during the matches that Mexico faced.

With the Chiverío came to reinforce the staff for the Closing 2019. His debut was made until 2020 and since then he has tried to consolidate himself within the eleven starters, although he has not succeeded in consecutive games.

The Chivas de Guadalajara will start medical exams from December 6, 7 and 8 for the following season. Marcelo Michel Leaño, rojiblancos strategist, will seek to start the preseason for Clausura 2022 from December 10 to 17 as the first stage. A second phase will start from December 20 to January 2.

