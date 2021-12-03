Camila Cabello talks about her new song and her life in Cuba – Music and Books – Culture

Camila Cabello released her new song a few weeks ago, Don’t go yet, first single from his third disc, which, according to the promise of the Cuban-American singer, will be the most Latin of his career.

And it’s not because of her songs in Spanish or because of their tropical elements, but because, at 24, the artist feels “stronger and more connected” to her Latin roots than ever.

(You can also read: Karol G announced the second date for his concert in Medellín).



“Everything I do reflects my pride in being a Latin woman and it could not be otherwise. It is in my DNA and in my environment ”, says Cabello.

Tropical rhythms have always been in his music, in which he has not hesitated to offer words in Spanish and references to his Cuba native.

Their presence in the networks reflects the cultural duality of Miami, the city where he came from Cuba at age 7, and his activism has been linked to important causes for the Latino community in the United States.

On July 22, he gave another example of that commitment by being part of a segment at the Premios Juventud in which Cuban artists drew attention to the fight on the island against the Castro regime and the recent protests demanding freedom.

“You have to explain what really happens in Cuba, not the romantic version that people believe. The suffering of the Cuban people, the bravery of the protesters deserve that we work to help them, ”he says.

Everything I do reflects my pride in being a Latin woman and it couldn’t be otherwise. It is in my DNA and in my environment

It also supports undocumented families, the fight against racism and gender equalityThus, he wonders, “what good is fame but to direct attention to those who need us.”

Cabello does not remember her life without being aware of the difficulties in Cuba. She lived the experience of being detained in the border.

The “scare” was short because at that time Cubans still had preferential treatment, but her father, a Mexican, had to endure a long wait to be able to meet her and her mother in Miami.

(Read also: J Balvin: a conversation with Jose).

The Hair room

When it comes to music, what Cabello expresses is the celebration of its culture. The months in the family home during last year’s lockdown rekindled memories of the house parties.

“At some point the living room furniture was pushed to the walls, a disco ball cheap to the lamp and we all started dancing. Little children, uncles, grandparents: everyone ”.

That is the energy that led to Don’t go yet. The song of his authorship, with Scott Harris, Ricky Reed and Mike Sabath, includes the percussion of the acclaimed Cuban drummer Pedrito Martínez.

Although it reflects that moment in which the heartbreak begins and does not carry direct references to Cabello’s Latinity, such as Havana and Señorita, two of his biggest hits, Don’t go yet it is the most authentically Caribbean theme of his career.

(It may interest you: This is how ‘Imagine’, the song and album of John Lennon’s love, was born).



The arrangements, especially in the choir, are reminiscent of the great Cuban orchestras of the 1950s, in which an explosion of brass marked the beginning of the choir and complex percussion made it clear that the songs were tropical.

The video is full of humor, people of all ages, and nostalgia. “I hope he takes you all to that makeshift dance hall of my family,” he hopes.

Ensures that songs of the album that will be released this year, although there is still no set date, they are of varied styles and “each one carries its different energy”, but it clarifies that they are all a “projection” of that Camila that she is today.

“I do not know if you can say more Latin than ever, because it is something that is my essence, but it is more solid and more aware of the richness and power of my estate“, it states.

Cabello’s solidity has also been clear in the way she has reacted to criticism of her physique on social media.

“Those who take pictures of me on the beach, running, making my life like any normal person and then publish them, they do the same as if they got into my room. It is a violation to me Privacy and it feels horrible ”, criticizes.

The experience worsens “when some realize that I am like any woman. If my belly swells, I have blemishes like everyone else. It is very difficult. There are comments that have made me feel bad. I believe in eating healthy, in moving to be healthy, but I also believe that you have to take care of your mental health and defend yourself from those toxic attacks “, he highlights.

However, his recent comments on the networks about the need to love oneself, the bodies of “real women with curves and cellulite and stretch marks and fat,” she explains, they are not only for her fans to put the photos in perspective, but to protect the youngest.

You can no longer say that it is because they see models looking perfect in magazines. Now everyone seems perfect on their social networks and that is false

“(I did it) to protect the girls, like my little sister, like my followers, who are living in a world where the female beauty it’s based on something unreal, ”he says.

“You can no longer say that it is because they see models looking perfect in magazines. Now everyone seems perfect on their social networks and that is false, “he concludes.

(Further reading: Pink and Wiz Khalifa: what do they have in common?).



With a strong voice in her songs, in her activism and in her social networks, Camila Cabello is emerging as that great figure in music who defends Latinos, women and, in general, people in real life.

The Cuban Cinderella

Last week it premiered on Amazon Prime Video the new audiovisual version of Cinderella, the classic tale by Charles Perrault, reinterpreted precisely by Camila Cabello, the first Latina to take on this role. It is a romantic comedy that has an additional element: music. As Nicholas Galitzine, her prince charming, she complements the story of Cinderella. The film was written and directed by Kay Cannon and its producers include James Corden.

-ALICIA CIVITA

Efe

Miami