Camila Cabello and her drastic change of look with green hair

Camila Cabello She has had a few difficult days recently after ending her two-year relationship with the fellow singer, Shawn Mendes.

Was the past November 17 when they released a statement through their networks in which they announced their separation, but they claimed that they ended in good terms.

“Hello everyone, we decided to end our romantic relationship, but our love as human beings is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and we will continue to be best friends. Front ♥ ️ ♥ ️ “” read the statement.

After this, the famous separately, Shawn walking the streets of Canada, and Camila has been in Los Angeles doing fun activities with friends.

A few days ago it was captured riding a horse, and walking with friends very calm and happy.

Camila Cabello’s new look with which she showed that life goes on

Camila is not only doing new activities with friends, she has also tried a drastic new look.

Through its Instagram the famous woman wasted style and class showing off her new look with hair completely in a light green.

The famous one wore this new look with the hair collected with a bow and a very chic side fringe.

In addition, he wore a top in the same hair color with ruffled sleeves and a slight neckline.

With this look, the famous woman showed that, although it hurts, life goes on and she faces him as a strong and fighter woman, giving a great lesson.

“The queen of winter”; “the most beautiful”; “I loved this tone, how beautiful”; “Cami you are the most powerful and beautiful”; “I love how risky you are, I love it”, and “wow, what a super look you have” were some of the reactions on the networks.

A source close to the couple told AND! News what was Shawn who ended the relationship, taking Camila by surprise.

“She is still very upset, but they are still friends. It was very difficult for a few days, but she has spent a lot of time with friends and has been kept busy. She has many people who support her and now she feels renewed ”, revealed the source.