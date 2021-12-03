Cameron Díaz retired from Hollywood cinema to start a new business that will surprise you

The face of Cameron Díaz is well known and missed in the entertainment world, for having starred in legendary films such as ‘My best friend’s wedding’, ‘Something about Mary’, ‘Charlie’s Angels’ and giving voice to Princess Fiona in ‘Shrek’, among others. But motherhood changed the priorities of the actress, who decided to move away from the spotlight and start a new business that generates more pleasure: an organic wine.

The actress has been staying away from the recording studios and stages for several years, especially after her daughter Raddix was born, through a surrogate. Cameron Díaz has been very jealous in the care of her first-born, not to expose her publicly, she does not even publish photographs of her on her social networks. “People know who I am, but I want them to have autonomy. For these reasons, they will not see many photos of her, especially her face, ”explained the artist.

In addition to the birth of her daughter, which certainly changed her priorities, for the artist it was a moment of understanding that she should focus on the people who really are important in her life, and that is why she decided to leave her successful acting career. “I was not managing my life. One day I understood that my daily routine should be everything that I could handle and do on my own, without delegating to other people to be able to solve them. When you do something at a really high level for a long period, which takes you all the time, you miss out on giving it to other people ”, said the protagonist of ‘Something about Mary’. Since that time, Cameron Díaz has dedicated himself to promoting a healthy lifestyle. He wrote the book ‘Love your body’, in which he offers a series of tips and habits necessary to achieve a healthier body. Then he published ‘The Longevity Book: Live Strong, Live Better; The art of aging well ‘, which highlights the importance of personal acceptance, beyond the physical.

Last year the protagonist of ‘La Máscara’ partnered with her friend, businesswoman Katherine Power, to launch her line of organic wine ‘Avaline’. It is a different proposal called completely organic ‘clean wine’, because Cameron Díaz wanted a drink without any type of chemical. From there came ‘Avaline’, which is a wine without a cork, has a revolving lid and is produced with organic grapes, without sugars, colorants or concentrates. The drink is made with a strict control of additives, greater respect for the environment and better honesty on the labels.

The actress changed the Hollywood scenes for wine, and she has no regrets, because she has also been successful as a businesswoman. At the launch he proposed to sell only 8 thousand cases of wine, but between July and December of last year they bought more than 21 thousand cases, which is equivalent to approximately a quarter of a million bottles of wine. The bottle costs less than 20 dollars, and offers the quality of the centenary Catalan winery Can Ràfols dels Caus. “Our price is right at an optimal point, for the consumer who knows that the value of what they are getting is all in the bottle,” said Cameron Diaz.